Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister visits Myanmar capital to meet military junta

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai, who also serves as deputy prime minister, met with the military junta’s Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin and later with the coup leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing yesterday afternoon, according to a report by local media outlet Myanmar Now.

It is unknown what topics the two parties discussed during this confidential day-trip made by a special flight. In the evening, the Thai Deputy PM attended the donation ceremony of the Covid-19 vaccine from Thailand to Myanmar at Naypyidaw Airport.

Following a military coup in February, the Don intervened during a brief meeting in Bangkok between the Indonesian foreign minister and military representative Wunna Maung Lwin. In the past, Thailand’s foreign minister has said the Thai government wants peace for Myanmar.

International diplomats, including the United Nations, frequently meet with Thai government officials in Southeast Asia to discuss the situation in Myanmar, as the Thai government has international close ties with the coup d’état.

Sun Guoxiang, the Chinese government’s special envoy for Asia, is also in Naypyidaw for the second time to meet with the military leader, according to a military council official.

Some international diplomats have been visiting Naypyidaw in recent days, and Sasakawa, the Special Envoy of the Japanese government and chairman of the Nippon Foundation, who is close to the military, met with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing Saturday and discussed some issues in the peace process and current political situation in the country.

