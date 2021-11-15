Connect with us

Myanmar

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister visits Myanmar capital to meet military junta

Don Pramudwinai (November 2021) | Photo via Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai, who also serves as deputy prime minister, met with the military junta’s Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin and later with the coup leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing yesterday afternoon, according to a report by local media outlet Myanmar Now.

It is unknown what topics the two parties discussed during this confidential day-trip made by a special flight. In the evening, the Thai Deputy PM attended the donation ceremony of the Covid-19 vaccine from Thailand to Myanmar at Naypyidaw Airport.

Following a military coup in February, the Don intervened during a brief meeting in Bangkok between the Indonesian foreign minister and military representative Wunna Maung Lwin. In the past, Thailand’s foreign minister has said the Thai government wants peace for Myanmar.

International diplomats, including the United Nations, frequently meet with Thai government officials in Southeast Asia to discuss the situation in Myanmar, as the Thai government has international close ties with the coup d’état.

Sun Guoxiang, the Chinese government’s special envoy for Asia, is also in Naypyidaw for the second time to meet with the military leader, according to a military council official.

Some international diplomats have been visiting Naypyidaw in recent days, and Sasakawa, the Special Envoy of the Japanese government and chairman of the Nippon Foundation, who is close to the military, met with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing Saturday and discussed some issues in the peace process and current political situation in the country.

SOURCE: Myanmar Now

 

image
Jason
2021-11-15 14:39
I wonder if the foreign minister checked his vaccination papers before he left. Surely lightning couldn't strike twice?! I can only imagine the conversation these guys had.....
image
HolyCowCm
2021-11-15 15:00
13 minutes ago, JohninDubin said: I recall about 15 years ago, there was some serious flooding in what was then Burma. The US sent in shipments of rice in the standard USAID bags. The junta then placed labels over these…
image
Stardust
2021-11-15 15:25
1 hour ago, gummy said: Picking up tips maybe ? Gangster meeting, negotiations about shares of trafficking (drugs and slaveworker),more corruption, how to get rid of critics or democracy supporter? Many options what juntas and anti democrats have to talk.
image
HolyCowCm
2021-11-15 15:50
26 minutes ago, Stardust said: Gangster meeting, negotiations about shares of trafficking (drugs and slaveworker),more corruption, how to get rid of critics or democracy supporter? Many options what juntas and anti democrats have to talk. #1 Yeah, so how is…
image
Stardust
2021-11-15 16:36
This reminds me on the saying " show me your friends and I know who you are" 😅🤣😂
Trending