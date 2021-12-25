Myanmar
Prayut promises aid to Burmese refugees amid border fighting
After fighting flared between ethnic Karen rebels and the Burmese military and locals took refuge by fleeing across the border into the Mae Sot district of Tak, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has pledged to aid and care for every refugee. The humanitarian gesture was offered yesterday as the prime minister commanded local authorities to provide food rations and medical treatment to the refugees.
But, PM Prayut warned, the refugees will be sent back to Myanmar when the fighting subsides. No new refugee centres will be created for the over 90,000 Burmese who have already crossed the border, or any more who cross in the near future.
The announcement came as the Friends without Borders Foundation called on the Thai government to work with humanitarian groups and local activists to give shelter to these refugees. They pushed for the Thai government to take a stand against the junta’s violence against its own population and to drop all support for the Burmese junta.
Fighting has flared over the last 10 days between the Karen National Union and the military supported Karen State Border Guard Force with the military dropping bombs on Thursday night and several skirmishes have occurred so close to the Burmese-Thai border that towns along the border were getting fallout from the mortars.
PM Prayut said he would issue a warning to all sides involved with the fighting to now allow the bombs and violence to spill over the border and affect the people of Thailand. He assured that evacuation on the Thai side of the border would not be necessary.
While local authorities on the Thai side have bulked up border patrol, villagers waded across the Moei River that separate the two countries when bombings lulled. Field doctors were also waiting in the Mae Sot district to treat any injured refugees that flee to safety.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Prayut promises aid to Burmese refugees amid border fighting
COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: 30 deaths, 2,766 infections
Bangkok 14th worst air quality globally, more PM2.5 next week
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
Thai vaccination now accepted in the EU Digital Covid Certificate
Koh Samui, Phangan and Tao see uptick in holiday tourists
The Thaiger Christmas Special feat. Adrian and Roykhien
8 Christmas gifts to bring back with you after travelling Thailand
Pattaya tourist leaders call for local Sandbox as hotel bookings drop
The best reasons to celebrate Christmas in The Land of Smiles
Covid-19 warning issued for Camel Toe Restaurant in Pattaya
A Thailand Christmas tradition: Santa Elephants in Covid-19 masks
With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
Christmas in Thailand… Santa travels by motorbike and elephants give gifts
Thailand News Today | Phuket hotels punished for Covid oversights
Friday Covid Update: 2,671 new cases; provincial totals
Will there ever be another Concorde?
British Airways cancels over 2,000 flights including Bangkok
UPDATE: Registration closes for Test & Go and Sandbox, except Phuket
Thai government to consider cancelling Test & Go entry scheme – Health Minister
Thailand expected to review list of countries eligible for “Test & Go” scheme
Is Omicron less or more dangerous than earlier Covid variants?
First local Omicron case, officials consider cancelling quarantine exemption Test & Go
OPINION: Test and Go, up and gone, where to from here Thailand?
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
UPDATE: Tourist who left quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19, turns himself in
Is Thailand going back into quarantine? | GMT
Hallelujah, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli confirmed to perform at Phuket Countdown party
Southeast Asia sees only a trickle of international tourism
Thai officials to review list of low risk countries, possibly ban travellers from high risk
3 passengers test positive for Omicron when they arrive on Koh Samui
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
UPDATE: Registration closes for Test & Go and Sandbox, except Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
OPINION: Test and Go, up and gone, where to from here Thailand?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Tourist who left quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19, turns himself in
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
- Events3 days ago
Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai Omicron cases surpass 100, world tightens restrictions
- Phuket2 days ago
Tourism officials say Test & Go suspension could have knock-on affect for Phuket