Myanmar
Ousted Burmese leader Suu Kyi appears in court on corruption charge
Aung San Suu Kyi, the democratically-elected former leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a military coup last year, has appeared in court on a corruption charge. The case is one of multiple cases being brought against her, with the threat of lengthy prison time if she’s found guilty.
According to comments made to Reuters by an unnamed source close to her trial, Suu Kyi has appeared in court accused of channelling charity funds into real estate. Since being ousted and arrested in the February 2021 coup, Suu Kyi has been slapped with several corruption charges, which in total could see her sentenced to nearly 190 years in prison.
A verdict is expected to be handed down today, after a spokesman for the Burmese military said the verdict was postponed from yesterday. The charge, the first of 11, carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years. Suu Kyi is accused of accepting cash payments of US$600,000, along with 11 kilograms of gold, from former Yangon chief minister, Phyo Min Thein. She has dismissed the accusations as, “absurd”.
Her supporters say the accusations are trumped up in a bid to end the political future of the woman who has led Myanmar’s fight against military dictatorship. The numerous charges against her range from violating electoral and state secrets laws to incitement and corruption. Her lawyers are under a gag order and the international community have decried the trials as farcical.
The Burmese military insists Suu Kyi is being given due process by an independent court.
SOURCE: Reuters
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Update | Thailand tourism to increase after May 1
Thai government “E-Cigarettes won’t be legalised in Thailand”
Country with biggest penis size revealed… it’s not Thailand
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
Ousted Burmese leader Suu Kyi appears in court on corruption charge
Demand for Singapore picks up as Covid-19 entry restrictions are eased
Thailands Bars Demand to Fully Re-open | GMT
Lockdowns imposed in parts of Beijing as Covid-19 infections rise
Medic says Covid-19 will not be endemic while low vaccination can spark a new wave
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for Thailand Pass to be ditched from June
Phuket bar staff protest in support of outed party resort, extension of alcohol sales
Freddie Mercury statue erected in South Korea
A car bomb exploded over the weekend | Thailand News Today
Daughter of former PM calls for ‘landslide win’ in Thailand’s general election
Corpse found floating in Gulf of Thailand
Cyber police work with Thai mobile providers to block scam call centres
Thailand Pass Q&A – your questions answered
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
Death penalty for Thai man who killed high school student
Thai activist writes about his sex life behind bars, gets put back in prison
Bangkok taxi driver photographs himself raping 17 year old girl from Myanmar
Billionaire asks PM Prayut to scrap Thailand Pass and Test & Go
Pattaya tourist claims thieves in ‘sexy dresses’ stole his 33,000 baht necklace
BREAKING: Thailand ENDS Test & Go and Sandbox, changes for unvaccinated travellers
CCSA meets today to consider further easing of Covid entry restrictions
Thailand Pass – Am I fully vaccinated? The fine print.
Northern Thai man reveals secret to 44 baht electricity bill
Thailand removed from US ‘Do Not Travel’ list, in travel advisory reshuffle
Pattaya tourist found dead in rental room
Thai health officials call for PCR on arrival to be replaced with antigen test
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand Pass Q&A – your questions answered
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
- Thailand2 days ago
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok taxi driver photographs himself raping 17 year old girl from Myanmar
- Phuket1 day ago
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
- Thailand4 days ago
BREAKING: Thailand ENDS Test & Go and Sandbox, changes for unvaccinated travellers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand Pass – Am I fully vaccinated? The fine print.
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Pattaya tourist found dead in rental room