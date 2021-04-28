image
image
Connect with us

Myanmar

Myanmar preparing to shut down import of Thai soft drinks via land transport

Maya Taylor

Published 

24 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Dorami Chan

Thailand’s Commerce Minister is preparing to hold urgent talks with Myanmar following the news that Burmese officials are planning a ban on the import of Thai soft drinks over land. Jurin Laksanawisit says the reason for the ban is not known, with Myanmar insisting only imports via ship will be allowed. This ramps up the cost for Thai businesses and is believed to be the result of ongoing political unrest in the neighbouring country.

From May 1, Myanmar is expected to implement a ban on Thai drink imports via land, understood to be worth around 10 billion baht a year. According to a Bangkok Post report, the ban affects all soft drinks, including sweetened condensed milk and instant coffee, which will only be permitted into Myanmar via ship.

There has been some speculation that many citizens in Myanmar are calling for a boycott of all goods from companies affiliated with the Burmese army. On February 1, the military staged a coup which ousted the democratically-elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The country has been in turmoil ever since, with anti-coup protests being met with increasing violence from the military regime.

The Bangkok Post reports that between January and February this year, the value of drinks exports to Myanmar rose by 10% to 2 billion baht. The exports are valued at around 10 billion baht a year, with the drinks usually sent via land checkpoints in Ranong, as well as the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai and the Mae Sot district in Tak.

Jurin says he plans to ask Burmese officials to reconsider the ban, pointing out that Thailand has also imported large volumes of goods from Myanmar, but the value of such imports remains low while transportation is affected by the ongoing unrest.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

More closures in Bangkok, in force now

Tim Newton

Published

2 days ago

on

Monday, April 26, 2021

By

It’s not a formal lockdown, but it may as well be, with newly announced closures from the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority.

From Monday, April 26, a lot more services, public spaces and businesses around Bangkok are now closed. Additionally events will be limited to just 20 people, down from the former limitation of 50 people. Face mask-wearing will be enforced with a fine of 20,000 baht, a situation that is now in force in 42 other provinces around the country (more have been added since yesterday’s article).

But there is no curfew, although shopping centres must now close at 8pm, supermarkets at 9pm and convenience stores will have to close at 10pm until 4am. More about the early closing of those services in red zone provinces HERE.

Here is a list of the businesses, public spaces and service that are now closed or have restricted hours…

• Cinemas
• Water parks, amusement theme parks, inside and outside shopping malls
• Zoos
• Rollerblading and skateboard parks
• Snooker and billiards parlours
• Bowling alleys and video game shops
• Internet cafes
• Public swimming pools
• Exercise facilities and fitness centres
• Exhibition venue, Exhibition center, Convention center
• Museums
• Public libraries
• Plant nurseries
• Aged care facilities
• Boxing stadiums and boxing schools
• Martial arts studios
• Tattoo parlours
• Dance studios
• Horse racing
• Amulet shops
• Weight control clinics
• Health establishments, Thai massage and foot massage
• All kinds of sporting grounds
• Entertainment venues
• Service venues, meeting rooms, banquet rooms and other venues
• The opening of shopping centres from 11am-8pm
• Beauty salons, hairdressers – may open but customers have to wait outside
• All types of sports competition fields
• Public parks and exercise locations
• Convenience stores open from 5am – 10pm
• No gatherings of more than 20 people

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai PM under pressure to go “full lockdown” as infections surge

Tim Newton

Published

3 days ago

on

Sunday, April 25, 2021

By

With many more businesses being told to pull down their shutters in Bangkok from midnight tonight, there are now calls to just go the next step and impose a full lockdown as the infection numbers keep mounting up. With the additional 31 types of business closed, on top of the current restrictions in Bangkok, the BMA has all but imposed the “L” word without actually saying it.

In Bangkok, alone, yesterday there were 1,582 Covid infections reported by the CCSA.

In the days before Songkran PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, asked if they should restrict Songkran travel because of the rising case numbers (in the 10s at that stage, not 1000s), he replied…

“Whatever will be, will be. The reason is, it’s a matter that involves a huge number of people. The government will have to try to cope with that later.”

Meanwhile, on April 16, Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam dismissed the possibility of curfews in red zone provinces, claiming “it is not needed”. Wissanu maintains that the colour-coded zones are “efficient at this stage”.

Now the government’s desire for Songkran to go ahead, and the consequences of those decisions, are coming back to bite them.

The PM’s “later” is now.

Even last Friday night PM Prayut said on TV that the government had no plans to lock down the country despite the daily case reports over 2,000 for the past 3 days and nearly 3,000 yesterday.

Medical professionals, from a range of fields, are now calling on the Thai government to go into full lockdown to control the spread of the virus. As it is, with the country broken into red and orange zones, there are enforced closing times at many businesses and Bangkok has an additional regime of closure starting from midnight tonight. You can read about that HERE.

So, many argue, we already have a partial lockdown already and the government should just take the additional step, and enforce it.

PM Prayut responded to the calls on his Facebook page yesterday saying that he gave provincial governors the power to add local curfews if they deemed it necessary.

“Provincial governors have the authority to tighten disease control measures and close premises in addition to any closures ordered by the government. If the pandemic worsens, the 14 day quarantine period for asymptomatic patients treated at hospitals may be reduced to 10 days so they can be self-quarantined at home with a tracking system.”

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha, speaking to the Bangkok Post, said that the latest wave of infections “has reached a critical point as there are not enough medical personnel to take care of. In light of this, the ministry has asked the prime minister to tighten measures to curb the transmissions”.

Thailand yesterday recorded a total of 2,839 new infections, another record 24 hour reporting period. Sunday’s total is 2,438 infections.

At the peak of the first wave in April 2020 Thailand recorded 188 cases in one day. In the second wave, concentrated around migrant workers in Samut Sakhon in December and January, the largest daily tally was 959 people.

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Economy

Shopping centres, supermarkets and convenience stores to close an hour earlier in Red Zones

Tim Newton

Published

4 days ago

on

Saturday, April 24, 2021

By

With the rising reported cases in Thailand, The Thai Retailers Association and Thai Shopping Centre Association has adjusted closing times for shopping centres, supermarkets and your local convenience stores.

The situation applies for red zone provinces only at this stage. The new closing times will operate until at least May 2.

• Shopping centres will close at 8pm
• Supermarkets close at 9pm
• Convenience stores (7-Eleven, Family Mart, etc) will close at 10pm

In all cases the closing times have been brought forward an hour from the previous declaration.

Today, Thailand announced 2,839 new infections, a record high.

Here’s a list of the red zone provinces…

1. Bangkok
2. Chiang Mai
3. Chon Buri
4. Samut Prakan
5. Prachuap Khiri Kan
6. Samut Sakhon
7. Pathum Thani
8. Nakhon Pathom
9. Phuket
10. Nakhon Ratchasima
11. Nonthaburi
12. Songkhla
13. Tak
14. Udon Thani
15. Suphanburi
16. Sa Kaeo
17. Rayong
18. Khon Kaen

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Myanmar25 seconds ago

Myanmar preparing to shut down import of Thai soft drinks via land transport
Coronavirus (Covid-19)29 mins ago

Samples of locally-produced AstraZeneca jab pass the test
Coronavirus (Covid-19)57 mins ago

In charge: PM given sole authority to manage everything pandemic-related
Thailand14 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 15 Covid deaths, school postponed?, Super Moon | April 27
Bangkok14 hours ago

BTS Skytrain to take Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to court over 30 billion baht debt
Thailand15 hours ago

3 people infected at Thai Government House while Thai PM fined over not wearing mask
Thailand15 hours ago

Covid-19 patients in Bangkok sent to other provinces due to overcrowded hospitals
Phuket16 hours ago

2 Phuket expats infected after returning from Krabi and Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Face masks now required in 54 provinces in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Check-in counters at Bangkok airport now used for Covid-19 vaccine screening
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 2,179 new cases, 15 deaths, Provincial totals
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand sets grim record of highest daily Covid deaths since start of pandemic
Thailand18 hours ago

Karen army takes over Burmese military base along Thai-Myanmar border
Tourism18 hours ago

Koh Samet to close from today for at least 2 weeks, Koh Chang may follow
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending