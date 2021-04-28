Myanmar
Myanmar preparing to shut down import of Thai soft drinks via land transport
Thailand’s Commerce Minister is preparing to hold urgent talks with Myanmar following the news that Burmese officials are planning a ban on the import of Thai soft drinks over land. Jurin Laksanawisit says the reason for the ban is not known, with Myanmar insisting only imports via ship will be allowed. This ramps up the cost for Thai businesses and is believed to be the result of ongoing political unrest in the neighbouring country.
From May 1, Myanmar is expected to implement a ban on Thai drink imports via land, understood to be worth around 10 billion baht a year. According to a Bangkok Post report, the ban affects all soft drinks, including sweetened condensed milk and instant coffee, which will only be permitted into Myanmar via ship.
There has been some speculation that many citizens in Myanmar are calling for a boycott of all goods from companies affiliated with the Burmese army. On February 1, the military staged a coup which ousted the democratically-elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The country has been in turmoil ever since, with anti-coup protests being met with increasing violence from the military regime.
The Bangkok Post reports that between January and February this year, the value of drinks exports to Myanmar rose by 10% to 2 billion baht. The exports are valued at around 10 billion baht a year, with the drinks usually sent via land checkpoints in Ranong, as well as the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai and the Mae Sot district in Tak.
Jurin says he plans to ask Burmese officials to reconsider the ban, pointing out that Thailand has also imported large volumes of goods from Myanmar, but the value of such imports remains low while transportation is affected by the ongoing unrest.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More closures in Bangkok, in force now
It’s not a formal lockdown, but it may as well be, with newly announced closures from the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority.
From Monday, April 26, a lot more services, public spaces and businesses around Bangkok are now closed. Additionally events will be limited to just 20 people, down from the former limitation of 50 people. Face mask-wearing will be enforced with a fine of 20,000 baht, a situation that is now in force in 42 other provinces around the country (more have been added since yesterday’s article).
But there is no curfew, although shopping centres must now close at 8pm, supermarkets at 9pm and convenience stores will have to close at 10pm until 4am. More about the early closing of those services in red zone provinces HERE.
Here is a list of the businesses, public spaces and service that are now closed or have restricted hours…
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM under pressure to go “full lockdown” as infections surge
With many more businesses being told to pull down their shutters in Bangkok from midnight tonight, there are now calls to just go the next step and impose a full lockdown as the infection numbers keep mounting up. With the additional 31 types of business closed, on top of the current restrictions in Bangkok, the BMA has all but imposed the “L” word without actually saying it.
In Bangkok, alone, yesterday there were 1,582 Covid infections reported by the CCSA.
In the days before Songkran PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, asked if they should restrict Songkran travel because of the rising case numbers (in the 10s at that stage, not 1000s), he replied…
“Whatever will be, will be. The reason is, it’s a matter that involves a huge number of people. The government will have to try to cope with that later.”
Meanwhile, on April 16, Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam dismissed the possibility of curfews in red zone provinces, claiming “it is not needed”. Wissanu maintains that the colour-coded zones are “efficient at this stage”.
Now the government’s desire for Songkran to go ahead, and the consequences of those decisions, are coming back to bite them.
The PM’s “later” is now.
Even last Friday night PM Prayut said on TV that the government had no plans to lock down the country despite the daily case reports over 2,000 for the past 3 days and nearly 3,000 yesterday.
Medical professionals, from a range of fields, are now calling on the Thai government to go into full lockdown to control the spread of the virus. As it is, with the country broken into red and orange zones, there are enforced closing times at many businesses and Bangkok has an additional regime of closure starting from midnight tonight. You can read about that HERE.
So, many argue, we already have a partial lockdown already and the government should just take the additional step, and enforce it.
PM Prayut responded to the calls on his Facebook page yesterday saying that he gave provincial governors the power to add local curfews if they deemed it necessary.
“Provincial governors have the authority to tighten disease control measures and close premises in addition to any closures ordered by the government. If the pandemic worsens, the 14 day quarantine period for asymptomatic patients treated at hospitals may be reduced to 10 days so they can be self-quarantined at home with a tracking system.”
Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha, speaking to the Bangkok Post, said that the latest wave of infections “has reached a critical point as there are not enough medical personnel to take care of. In light of this, the ministry has asked the prime minister to tighten measures to curb the transmissions”.
Thailand yesterday recorded a total of 2,839 new infections, another record 24 hour reporting period. Sunday’s total is 2,438 infections.
At the peak of the first wave in April 2020 Thailand recorded 188 cases in one day. In the second wave, concentrated around migrant workers in Samut Sakhon in December and January, the largest daily tally was 959 people.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Economy
Shopping centres, supermarkets and convenience stores to close an hour earlier in Red Zones
With the rising reported cases in Thailand, The Thai Retailers Association and Thai Shopping Centre Association has adjusted closing times for shopping centres, supermarkets and your local convenience stores.
The situation applies for red zone provinces only at this stage. The new closing times will operate until at least May 2.
• Shopping centres will close at 8pm
• Supermarkets close at 9pm
• Convenience stores (7-Eleven, Family Mart, etc) will close at 10pm
In all cases the closing times have been brought forward an hour from the previous declaration.
Today, Thailand announced 2,839 new infections, a record high.
Here’s a list of the red zone provinces…
1. Bangkok
2. Chiang Mai
3. Chon Buri
4. Samut Prakan
5. Prachuap Khiri Kan
6. Samut Sakhon
7. Pathum Thani
8. Nakhon Pathom
9. Phuket
10. Nakhon Ratchasima
11. Nonthaburi
12. Songkhla
13. Tak
14. Udon Thani
15. Suphanburi
16. Sa Kaeo
17. Rayong
18. Khon Kaen
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Myanmar preparing to shut down import of Thai soft drinks via land transport
Samples of locally-produced AstraZeneca jab pass the test
In charge: PM given sole authority to manage everything pandemic-related
Thailand News Today | 15 Covid deaths, school postponed?, Super Moon | April 27
BTS Skytrain to take Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to court over 30 billion baht debt
3 people infected at Thai Government House while Thai PM fined over not wearing mask
Covid-19 patients in Bangkok sent to other provinces due to overcrowded hospitals
2 Phuket expats infected after returning from Krabi and Bangkok
Face masks now required in 54 provinces in Thailand
Check-in counters at Bangkok airport now used for Covid-19 vaccine screening
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
Covid UPDATE: 2,179 new cases, 15 deaths, Provincial totals
Thailand sets grim record of highest daily Covid deaths since start of pandemic
Karen army takes over Burmese military base along Thai-Myanmar border
Koh Samet to close from today for at least 2 weeks, Koh Chang may follow
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
Search continues for missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Thai hotels consider temporary shutdown amid low tourist demand
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
Pattaya prepares for around 2,000 US soldiers to visit for Cobra Gold
Thailand launches Covid-19 vaccine passport for international travel
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
- Indonesia4 days ago
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Health Minister says he’s going nowhere as opposition calls for his resignation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
- Bangkok2 days ago
More closures in Bangkok, in force now