Myanmar
More than 349,000 people displaced due to violence in Myanmar since February coup
Official figures from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs this month show that about 349,800 individuals were displaced in the southeast and northwest of the country and needed humanitarian aid since the February 2021 military coup. Fights have intensified between Myanmar’s military and the People’s Defence Forces, locally known as PDFs. Thousands have reportedly fled to Thailand to escape violence.
The conflict has destroyed people’s houses, significantly increasing the number of displaced persons both inside and outside the country, as more than 4,700 people are living in temporary camps in Thailand, according to the Thai government. In a statement released by the OCHA, a total of 192,300 people have been displaced in southeastern Myanmar as of January 3, including 87,800 in Kayah State, 74,200 in Kayin State, 7,200 in Mon State, and 1,300 in Tanintharyi Region.
As of January 3, approximately 157,500 people were displaced in northeastern Myanmar as a result of the fire from artillery shells fired by the Myanmar military, which destroyed over 1,550 homes, including churches and schools.
OCHA also mentioned that it was impossible for humanitarian workers to reach those in need due to the security situation, checkpoints, and a shortage of travel permits. Some of their operations had to be cancelled last month due to intense violence in Kayah State in southeastern Myanmar, although local groups were providing as much support as possible to individuals escaping the fighting.
The World Food Programme had delivered two months’ food rations to roughly 100 displaced people in Mindat Township, Chin State last month, but tens of thousands of people across the country needed adequate food, housing, medication, and clothing, according to the statement.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Thai billionaire wants goverment to reinstate the suspended Test & Go
First Pfizer vaccine batch for children arriving by early February
Father allegedly shot and killed his wife and daughter’s boyfriend in Chon Buri
VERSO – The School of the Future
Police doubt the story as 5th suspect in tigers case is arrested
Deputy PM tells Thais to stay positive about price hike for pork, other goods
Soi Dog Foundation rescues neglected and dying dogs from illegal Surat Thani shelter
More than 349,000 people displaced due to violence in Myanmar since February coup
First batch of 35 baht ATKs from the GPO on sale today
Friday Covid Update: 8,158 new cases; provincial totals
Japan-Thailand cooperation discussed by PM Prayut and Japanese Minister
Australia calls foul, cancels Djokovic’s visa again as Serbian tennis star faces deportation, forfeiting title defense
Police raid art gallery opened as nightclub, 100 partygoers reportedly fled from police
Artificial intelligence intended to prevent abuse of state welfare
Narcotics Control Board clarifies cannabis laws after Health Minister’s statements
Drunken officer charged for name-dropping Big Joke, Prayut, King
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
Test and go cut-off dropped & 3 new sandbox locations in Thailand | GMT
6 more Covid-19 infected tourist on the run from Koh Chang
Bangkok and Pattaya left out of the Sandboxes
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
Thailand Test & Go registration suspended indefinitely, Sandboxes added
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
Thailand News Update | Test & Go, Sandboxes and Blue Zones?
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
69 provinces moved to Covid-19 orange zone, no drinking
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- North East2 days ago
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
- Singapore2 days ago
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand ranks as the best country in Asia to retire – International Living magazine
- Pattaya2 days ago
Third foreigner this week dies from building fall in Pattaya