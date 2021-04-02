Government has repatriation plan for Thai citizens if Burmese situation deteriorates | Thaiger

Myanmar
Government has repatriation plan for Thai citizens if Burmese situation deteriorates
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it has formulated a plan to evacuate Thai citizens from Myanmar should the situation deteriorate further. Spokesman Tanee Sangrat says the Thai Embassy in Yangon has confirmed that protests against the ruling junta are ongoing, but deliveries of food have not been affected. According to a report in the Bangkok Post, Tanee says the government is keeping an eye on things in the neighbouring country but doesn’t feel there’s any need to repatriate Thai citizens at this time.
He says Airbull Suttiwan from the Royal Thai Air Force has ordered crew at Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport to prepare a fleet of transport aircraft in the event that Thai citizens need to be brought home.
“The air force chief gave the instruction once the protests against the military coup began in Myanmar. The aircraft will fly off immediately at the behest of the government.”
Tanee says the Thai government is concerned about the violence in Myanmar, along with reports of more casualties. He says they have asked their Burmese counterparts to refrain from using violence against the protesters and to release more detainees. He adds that Thailand continues to work closely with other ASEAN members to find a solution to the conflict in Myanmar and to bring peace to the country’s citizens.
Addressing the issue of Burmese refugees arriving in Thailand, he says the country is experienced in dealing with refugees in accordance with humanitarian principles. It’s understood injured refugees are being admitted to Thai hospitals for treatment. As of Wednesday, 2,788 refugees had fled into Thailand, but of those, Tanee says 2,572 have already returned home. He denies reports that appeared in some media outlets, both here and internationally, that alleged they were forced to return. He says of the 216 refugees that remain, most are women, children, and elderly people. They have all tested negative for Covid-19.
Thousands of ethnic Karen were forced to flee Myanmar when the Burmese military launched an air strike on their village, which is located in an area controlled by the Karen National Union. The KNU is an armed political group that campaigns for the self-determination of the Karen people and has been fighting the Burmese government since the country gained independence from Britain.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Northern Thailand
2,000 Burmese refugees sheltering in Mae Hong Son, northern Thailand
The governor of the northern province of Mae Hong Son says around 2,000 Karen refugees are sheltering in the province as the bloody conflict in Myanmar continues. Sithichai Jindaluang says local officials have provided shelter and other necessities to refugees in the districts of Mae Sariang and Khun Yuam.
Violence in Myanmar has escalated since the military coup of February 1, which ousted the democratically-elected civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. Thousands of ethnic villagers were forced to flee into Thailand when the junta launched air strikes on Karen state. The strikes came during the bloodiest week since the Burmese army began its crackdown against pro-democracy protesters. According to a Nation Thailand report, Sithichai says refugees have been arriving in the Kingdom for several weeks.
“The refugees have been crossing the border since March 11 as the situation in Myanmar started to escalate, and there are now about 2,000 Karen refugees in Mae Sariang and Khun Yuam districts. Thai officials have not only provided shelter and other necessities to the refugees but are also negotiating with those who can return to Myanmar to leave voluntarily. We believe this particular group will return home within 1-2 days.”
He says the Thai government will issue guidelines for how to care for the refugees who are unable to return home at this time.
“As for those who refuse to return or are unable to do so right now, the province will treat them under guidelines to be issued by the Thai government. If the situation in Myanmar worsens and more refugees enter Thailand, the province may consider building a refugee centre, subject to approval by the Interior Ministry.”
According to Sithichai, 7 refugees were injured while fleeing to Thailand, with 3 of them currenty receiving hospital treatment. It’s unclear how they were injured.
“Once the injured have been cured they will either be sent back or sent to join other refugees in Thailand. The province has been following humanitarian principles and international laws in dealing with the Burmese refugees.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Myanmar
Miss Grand Myanmar finds refuge in Thailand for 3 months
Miss Grand Myanmar (from the Miss Grand International pageant) will remain safely in Thailand for the next 3 months after her passionate plea for international aid to the people of Myanmar. During the recent Miss Grand International pageant, Miss Grand Myanmar, Han Lay, called for global attention to the continuing Burmese crisis following the February 1 military coup. Han Lay will stay in Thailand under the care of the pageant organisation for at least the next 90 days to keep her safe after speaking out against the coup and military leaders.
The beauty queen said that she had to speak out as a Burmese citizen, to bring awareness and reach out to the world for humanitarian aid. She believes that her speech during the pageant Saturday brought the turmoil in Myanmar to many people’s attention. Millions have viewed her plea across social media platforms.
“Before my speech, they only knew that there was a military coup, but they didn’t know how many people were being killed or suffering in her country. I want to say thank you so much for supporting Myanmar. Myanmar citizens cannot do anything, they can’t stop the military. Right now we are calling for help from the international community, we need the UN to help very urgently.”
The Miss Grand International management will apply for a work permit for Han Lay to continue her work in Thailand, and she may later seek refugee status. The pageant organisation will be supporting her costs to stay.
Speaking out against the military and returning to Myanmar could lead to her arrest and imprisonment, but for now, Miss Grand Myanmar has refuge in neighbouring Thailand. Han Lay says she believes her family is safe. The coup and violent crackdown on protesters have led to a crisis at the border with refugees seeking safe haven in Thailand.
The Thaiger has also been reporting on the increase of drug trafficking across the unstable border.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid cluster on China-Myanmar border locked down
A city on the China-Myanmar border has gone into lockdown today, citing 9 Covid infections including several Burmese citizens. Ruili, a Chinese city in the Yunnan province in the far southwest of the country has been locked down with all residents being instructed to stay home for a week. The 9 newly confirmed Coronavirus infections included 6 symptomatic cases, along with 3 people who tested positive for the virus but were not showing any symptoms, according to the Yunnan provincial government. 4 of the confirmed cases were Burmese people, between 24 and 30 years old.
Not taking any risks, authorities in Ruili have already started administering PCR tests on every resident of the city, in total about 200,000 people.
The lockdown and small Covid-19 cluster didn’t help an already strained border situation, where China had previously tightened entry restrictions for people coming from Myanmar during the escalating protests and civil unrest following in the wake of February’s military coup. Sources say it is probable that Chinese security authorities will increase surveillance of Burmese citizens in China illegally.
Security has already been patrolling the Chinese-Burmese border and several roads have been closed off. Burmese people have been recently prohibited by the Chinese government from staying in Ruili hotels. Some Burmese citizens have been detained, and authorities arrested a few people who protested the military coup. China appears to be taking swift action preemptively over fears of a possible wave of Burmese refugees crossing the border and decreasing security in China.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
