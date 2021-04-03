Fears grow in Myanmar as military junta orders internet shutdown | Thaiger

Myanmar
Fears grow in Myanmar as military junta orders internet shutdown
Pro-democracy activists in Myanmar are desperately trying to find alternative communication channels as the country’s internet blackout worsens. On Thursday, the military ordered internet providers to cut off wireless broadband access, despite businesses in the country calling for a halt to the ongoing disruption to service.
Internet provider Ooredoo texted customers to inform them that the Burmese military has issued an instruction that all wireless services be suspended. The junta has imposed several restrictions on Myanmar since seizing power in a February 1 coup. There has already been a total data blackout on two occasions since then, with access to various social media platforms and websites blocked. Internet access is shut down at night and mobile internet access is also banned.
The situation in Myanmar has rapidly deteriorated since the coup ousted the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. According to a Bangkok Post report, there are now concerns that an internet blackout will lead to more violence from the military, away from the public eye. The report says that the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners has recorded 536 people killed so far, with dozens of children among the dead. 2,729 people have been detained.
Meanwhile, prior to the blackout, anxious residents took to social media in their droves, posting about their worries over the impending shutdown. Some mentioned independent radio stations as the only way to keep up the pressure, with one young woman urging people not to forget about the country.
Pro-democracy activists began sharing information on various radio frequencies and apps that work without a data connection. One anti-coup protest leader, named as Khin Sadar, posted on Facebook prior to the blackout, calling for impromptu street protests that will disperse as soon as the army appears.
“Do as many guerrilla strikes as you can. Please join. Let’s listen to the radio again. Let’s make phone calls to each other too.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
UN Human Rights Office calls for Southeast Asian countries to protect Burmese refugees
With Burmese nationals fleeing to Thailand to escape the violence in following the military coup, the United Nations UN Human Rights Office for Southeast Asia is calling on all neighbouring countries to protect the refugees and to not force undocumented migrants to return to Myanmar. The UN says the human rights situation in Myanmar is “rapidly deteriorating.”
At least 510 peaceful protesters have been killed by security forces while 2,600 people have been detained following the February 1 coup, according to the UN.
Night raids, mass arrests and killings have become daily occurrences throughout the country. De facto military authorities have increasingly resorted to heavy weaponry such as rocket-propelled and fragmentation grenades, heavy machine guns, and snipers to kill demonstrators in massive numbers.
In Thailand’s strongest and most direct statement yet following the Myanmar coup, yesterday the foreign ministry said it was “gravely troubled” by the casualties from the military-related violence. The ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat called for an end to the violence and for the release of detained protesters. Thailand has been working with other countries in Southeast Asia to come up with a peaceful solution to the situation in Myanmar, the spokesperson says.
Many media reports say Thailand has forced Burmese refugees back over the border, but Tanee denies those reports, saying many who fled to Thailand returned home.
The UN Human Rights Offices says they received reports that some people seeking safety have been forced to return to their home country. South-East Asia Regional Representative of the UN Human Rights Office in Bangkok says “No one should face the risk of being returned to Myanmar when their lives, safety or fundamental human rights are threatened.”
“In light of binding obligations under international refugee and human rights law, we call on all countries to ensure that all those seeking asylum are able to access the protection to which they are entitled under international law.”
“Inside job” allegations as Yangon malls linked to Burmese military burn down
2 Yangon department stores with links to the Burmese military have been burnt down overnight, with some saying it was an inside job. The Ruby Mart, in Kyauktadar Township, and The Gandamar Wholesale Center in Mayangone Township, are both affiliated with the military junta, and some suspect the fires were started with the intention of blaming pro-democracy protesters.
Thai PBS World reports witnesses saying both fires started between 2am and 3am on April 1. There has been no statement from the Burmese military in relation to the fires, but many expect fingers to be pointed at anti-coup activists. According to local media reports, residents living near the Ruby Mart arrived to help put the fire out, but security forces prevented them from reaching the building. It’s understood a civilian was shot and killed and there have been reports that the victim’s son and daughter have been arrested.
There have been widespread calls to boycott military-owned or affiliated businesses, since the Burmese army launched a coup on February 1 that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically-elected civilian government. Both the Ruby Mart and Gandamar Wholesale were listed as businesses to boycott, with Ruby Mart subsequently employing more security staff and closing its doors. Gandamar Wholesale followed suit, closing the gates of the compound in which it’s located and employing more security personnel.
One witness who lives in the vicinity of the Ruby Mart described what he saw during the fire, and believes it was an inside job.
“I was woken up by loud bangs. I rushed to get up to check and saw that the sky was grey and orange, with the flames lighting up the clouds of smoke. I went down to help, but when I got down, my neighbours, who were already on the street, told me that it was unsafe because soldiers are shooting at anyone they see. So, I went back up and kept watching from my balcony. It is impossible for citizens to have started the fire. Since day 1, they put more security there and it remained closed most of the time. For that size of blaze, it had to have started inside the building, with plenty of fuel for the fire. I think tonight’s news will mention that the people are causing riots and committing arson.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Government has repatriation plan for Thai citizens if Burmese situation deteriorates
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it has formulated a plan to evacuate Thai citizens from Myanmar should the situation deteriorate further. Spokesman Tanee Sangrat says the Thai Embassy in Yangon has confirmed that protests against the ruling junta are ongoing, but deliveries of food have not been affected. According to a report in the Bangkok Post, Tanee says the government is keeping an eye on things in the neighbouring country but doesn’t feel there’s any need to repatriate Thai citizens at this time.
He says Airbull Suttiwan from the Royal Thai Air Force has ordered crew at Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport to prepare a fleet of transport aircraft in the event that Thai citizens need to be brought home.
“The air force chief gave the instruction once the protests against the military coup began in Myanmar. The aircraft will fly off immediately at the behest of the government.”
Tanee says the Thai government is concerned about the violence in Myanmar, along with reports of more casualties. He says they have asked their Burmese counterparts to refrain from using violence against the protesters and to release more detainees. He adds that Thailand continues to work closely with other ASEAN members to find a solution to the conflict in Myanmar and to bring peace to the country’s citizens.
Addressing the issue of Burmese refugees arriving in Thailand, he says the country is experienced in dealing with refugees in accordance with humanitarian principles. It’s understood injured refugees are being admitted to Thai hospitals for treatment. As of Wednesday, 2,788 refugees had fled into Thailand, but of those, Tanee says 2,572 have already returned home. He denies reports that appeared in some media outlets, both here and internationally, that alleged they were forced to return. He says of the 216 refugees that remain, most are women, children, and elderly people. They have all tested negative for Covid-19.
Thousands of ethnic Karen were forced to flee Myanmar when the Burmese military launched an air strike on their village, which is located in an area controlled by the Karen National Union. The KNU is an armed political group that campaigns for the self-determination of the Karen people and has been fighting the Burmese government since the country gained independence from Britain.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
