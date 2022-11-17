Myanmar
Burmese junta to release former UK ambassador, Australian economist, and Japanese journalist
The Burmese junta is set to release a former UK ambassador, an Australian economist, and a Japanese journalist who have been detained in Myanmar.
The three are being released under amnesty which includes over 6,000 other prisoners.
Former UK ambassador Vicky Bowman was arrested with her husband on August 24, and the two were sentenced to a year in prison. Reuters reported that Bowman’s husband, artist Htein Lin, would also be released in the amnesty.
Bowman is the director of the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business. She served as the UK’s ambassador to Myanmar from 2002-2006.
Htein Lin is a Burmese artist and former political prisoner. He was imprisoned for leading student protests against the old military junta in 1998 and released in 2004.
Australian economist Sean Turnell served as an advisor to former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi. He was detained shortly after the coup in February 2021. Turnell had been sentenced to three years in prison for violating the country’s Official State Secrets Act.
Japanese documentary filmmaker 26 year old Toru Kubota was arrested at a protest in the South Dagon Township in the southeastern area of Yangon on July 30. The report said he was arrested while gathering information for his documentary. The Burmese junta had sentenced him for sedition violating a law on electronic communications.
The Japanese Embassy in Myanmar said today that it had been notified by authorities that Kubota would be released later in the day, CNN reported.
Ever since Myanmar’s junta government came to power through the coup in 2021, human rights leaders across the globe have criticised it, accusing it of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
In Thailand, Amnesty International yesterday called on the Thai government to help stop the violence in Myanmar. The organisation marched to the UN building on Ratchadamnoen Nok Road to submit a letter urging the Thai government to help, as Thailand is the host of the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.
Amnesty’s Thailand director said that almost two years after the military coup of February 2021, more than 1.4 million people in Myanmar have been displaced. The director noted that 7.8 million children have left school, and 12,839 were detained in inhumane conditions. At least 73 people were on death row, the director said.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Burmese junta to release former UK ambassador, Australian economist, and Japanese journalist
A carjacking monk high on drugs drags police on high-speed chase
Body of missing French tourist found in southern Thailand
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Indian tourists injured in fight with ganja seller on Pattaya’s Walking Street
Residents in a Chiang Rai district forced to breathe poisonous hydrogen cyanide for months
Phuket restaurant managers arrested for selling parrotfish
Police auction off water buffaloes seized from drug dealer in northeast Thailand
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
Amnesty International calls on Thailand to help stop Myanmar violence
Songkhla hotels demand longer opening hours on Malaysian border
FIFA give begging Thailand 200 million baht discount for World Cup TV licence
Senior sets junior student on fire in sick Uni hazing ritual in Thailand
Golfing in Thailand: the best golf courses to tee off at
Skyline walk near CentralWorld closed during APEC meeting
International schools in Chiang Mai offering the best education for your children
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
A Guinness World Record for miscarriages has Chinese woman embroiled in birthing debate
Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Thailand welcomes 50,000 foreign tourists in one day
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Useful Thai phrases every visitor in Thailand should know
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle1 day ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Malaysia3 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Thailand3 days ago
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
-
Events3 days ago
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
-
Thailand3 days ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
-
Crime3 days ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand