Connect with us

Myanmar

Former UK ambassador and husband reported detained in Myanmar

Published

 on 

Vicky Bowman, photo by Nation Thailand.

The former UK ambassador to Myanmar and her husband have been detained in Yangon, two anonymous sources reported today. A spokesperson for the Burmese junta did not answer calls from Reuters seeking comment on the situation.

A British embassy spokesperson has said the embassy is concerned about the arrest.

She said…

“We are in contact with the local authorities and are providing consular assistance.”

It is not yet clear what charges the former ambassador and her husband have been held on.

The former ambassador, Vicky Bowman, is the director of the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business. She served as the UK’s ambassador to Myanmar from 2002-2006. Her husband, Htein Lin, is a Burmese artist and former political prisoner. The news of this arrest comes just as the UK government has announced new sanctions on Myanmar due to its violent ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya minority.

Myanmar’s junta government, which came to power through a coup in February 2021, has faced multiple accusations of human rights abuses and war crimes. The government is notorious for torturing and imprisoning ethnic minorities.

Last month, in the first executions in Myanmar in decades, the military junta killed four democracy activists they accused of terrorist activities. Also last month, a Japanese documentary producer was imprisoned with two protesters after joining an anti-government protest in Yangon.

The world now waits for details on the detainment of Bowman and Lin to emerge.

SOURCE: Reuters | Sky News | UK government press release

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Travel26 mins ago

Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
Crime32 mins ago

Thailand prepares for influx of foreign criminals this High Season
Economy40 mins ago

Household debt hits all-time high, nearly 100% of Thais have debt
Sponsored1 day ago

Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Myanmar1 hour ago

Former UK ambassador and husband reported detained in Myanmar
Thailand2 hours ago

Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai Zoo conducts emergency ostrich escape drill
Crime2 hours ago

Man shot dead at a funeral ceremony in southern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket3 hours ago

Foreign woman in Phuket went for night swim, locals thought she had drowned
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai Airways restructures plans to get back in black
Central Thailand3 hours ago

Waterfall and national parks in central Thailand devastated by flash floods
Thailand4 hours ago

Plastic bags and old water pumps cause flood in Bangkok
Thailand5 hours ago

Truck driver thanks ‘good Samaritan’ for saving his life in central Thailand
Drugs5 hours ago

Thai cops seize couple from China smuggling drugs to Australia
Bangkok6 hours ago

More concrete falls onto ‘cursed’ Rama II Road in Bangkok, Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Thai authorities approve Pfizer for children under 5
Crime6 hours ago

Hong Konger stuck in Myanmar pleads for help after being kidnapped in Thailand
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending