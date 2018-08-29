Regional
Myanmar rebukes UN over Rhakine genocide report
By Khine Kyaw , Yangon
Myanmar has responded to the UNs Fact Finding Mission that concluded genocide had been committed in Rakhine, saying the Myanmar Government did not recognise the mission and accused the writers of the report of intending to create a rift between the civilian government and the military.
“We have already dissociated ourselves from the resolution of the UN Human Rights Council, meaning Myanmar does not accept the establishment of that mission. So we do not accept any finding of that mission, and there is no way to cooperate with the Fact Finding Mission. We do not accept the one-sided accusations by that mission,” said presidential spokesperson Zaw Htay.
The UN report on Monday called for the investigation and prosecution of Myanmar’s commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing and several other senior military officers for “genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes” over their responsibility for violence in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan states. The mission and international players also want to refer the case to the International Criminal Court.
“Actually, it is like an intentional attack on our country. For one thing, August 27 is not the date set for the launch of UN Fact-Finding Mission’s report, which was supposed to be submitted on September 18. But as the UN Security Council currently is holding a meeting on Myanmar affairs , we believe the report was timed as a blow to us just before the meeting,” Zaw Htay said.
“Our zero-tolerance policy on human rights violation is very clear. We have already told Tatmadaw (Myanmar’s military) and police to address the Rakhine conflicts cautiously and legally, respecting human rights. If there is any evidence of human rights violations, let us know and we will investigate and take severe actions,” he said.
“Now, the Independent Enquiry Commission is doing its job very well. It will definitely let us know if it finds any evidence of such violations and then we will take actions against those who are involved.”
The spokesman also denounced Facebook for banning Min Aung Hlaing and other Myanmar officials and organisations for their alleged involvement in genocide and hate speech in the country. The government has asked Facebook how the removed accounts can be retrieved, and whether it will remove any accounts and pages created anew by banned military officials, he said.
“This kind of intentional attack may have negative impacts on our efforts for national reconciliation. I want to reiterate that there was no input by the government in Facebook’s ban on military officials.”
Win Mara, chairman of Myanmar National Human Rights Commission, said Myanmar has frequently asked the international community to be sceptical of one-sided accusations.
“Everything seems to emerge from exaggerations about the conflicts,” he said.
“The country’s human rights body is happy to witness that the government has willingly followed the suggestions of Kofi Anan’s commission and the advisory board led by Thailand’s former foreign minister Surakiart Sathirathai”, he said.
“This was systematically arranged to attack our country in different ways. It seems like an insult to our sovereignty,” he said.
Min Zaw Oo, director of the Myanmar Institute for Peace and Security, agreed, saying he believed it was a dishonest effort to foster confrontation between the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and the Tatmadaw.
The more confrontations between the two institutions, the harder it will be to build trust and peace, he said. The UN report indicated that civilian authorities had little scope to control the actions of the Tatmadaw.
It also found that “through their acts and omissions, the civilian authorities have contributed to the commission of atrocity crimes”.
“The State Counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi, has not used her de facto position as head of government, nor her moral authority, to stem or prevent the unfolding events in Rakhine state,” the report states.
Nay Zin Latt, chairman of National Development Party, said conflict in Rakhine was started by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA). The military merely tried to restore peace and stability in conflict-hit state, he claimed.
“I think everything was well-planned to pose further pressures on Myanmar, creating misunderstanding between the civilian government and the military,” he said.
Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee
SOURCE: The Nation
Regional
Call centre gang in Vietnam raided – 16 Thais arrested
Tourist Police Bureau deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn has announced a trans-national raid in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
Thai PBS reports that sixteen Thai and two Taiwanese nationals were arrested in a raid on a condominium by Thai and Vietnamese police where a so-called “call centre” gang had been operating.
Pol Maj Gen Surachate said the raid was jointly conducted by Thai and Vietnamese anti-technology crime police after it was learned that a call centre gang had operated from a condominium at the Central Park in the southern Vietnamese capital.
During the raid authorities arrested 16 Thai nationals who were hired to make telephone calls from the centre to their targets in Thailand and two Taiwanese nationals who supervised the centre’s operation.
According to police, the gang began its operation about two months ago by making phone calls to victims in Thailand posing as officials of anti-narcotics agencies or the Anti-Money Laundering Office to deceive them into transferring money to certain bank accounts to settle legal cases being brought against them.
He said a number of victims had tranferred about 50 million baht to the gang during the past two months. The 18 suspects are still being held in Vietnam for further questioning. The 16 Thai gang members will be sent back to Thailand next week fo face legal action, Pol Maj Gen Surachate said.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Tourist Police Bureau deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn
Regional
Malaysian investigators arrest human trafficking ‘kingpin’
PHOTO: Mass graves discovered in southern Thailand mid-2015
The Malaysian Criminal Investigation Division (CID) has arrested a person they allege is the godfather of a human trafficking ring that ran boats to carry people from Bangladesh to Malaysia.
“Mohammad Asem, also a business teacher at Tejgaon College in Dhaka, and his cohorts have raked in a lot of money, evident in their financial transactions”, said Molla Nazrul Islam, special superintendent of Organised Crime Division of the CID.
Mohammad Asem was arrested at the capital’s Karwan Bazar.
“We believe the syndicate trafficked hundreds of people to Malaysia. We are investigating into it,” the officer told a press conference at the CID headquarters yesterday.
Mohammad Asem, also a business teacher at Tejgaon College in Dhaka
People trafficking in the region dominated global headlines for days after mass graves of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis were discovered in southern Thailand and northern Malaysia in mid-2015.
Asem’s father Anowar Hossain and elder brother Mohammad Khobaid, who have been living in Malaysia for many years, are also involved in trafficking, the CID officer said.
Others suspected of being connected to the syndicate include Asem’s younger brother Javed Mostafa, mother Khadiza and cohorts Arif, Ekram, Osman Sawar and Arifuzzaman Akand, he said.
“We went to Asem’s home in Maulavipara [in Teknaf], but found no one,” he said.
“Mohammad Asem seems to be the kingpin of the human trafficking syndicate.”
Asem was granted bail by Metropolitan Magistrate Subrata Ghosh Shubha after police presented him before the court yesterday.
Between May 1 and the end of July, 2015, Thai authorities exhumed 36 bodies from mass graves – apparently of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis – in the southern region, while 139 mass graves were found in Malaysia.
UN Refugee Agency said 8,000 people were estimated to have been stranded at sea in May 2015 before Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia decided to accept them. It said some 84,000 people boarded boats from the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar between January 2014 and March 2015. In mid-2015, it was estimated that over 1,100 people died in the seas since 2014.
Read the rest of the story HERE.
SOURCE: The Nation/The Star
Regional
Spectacular opening for the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta
by Ramadani Saputra
From Asian Games website…
Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo officially opened on Saturday night Asia’s biggest sporting event at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, in a dazzling ceremony that showcased the nation’s traditional cultures.
“On behalf of the Indonesian people, we are proud and we are honored to welcome our special guests from 45 countries. With the 18th Asian Games, we, the nations of Asia, want to show [the world] that we are brothers, we are united and we want to reach our goals,” said the President, who entered the venue riding a motorcycle.
Also a story about the two Korea’s marching together in the opening ceremony HERE.
“By saying bismillahhirohmanirrohim (in the name of God, the most gracious and merciful), I declare that the 18th Asian Games are open.”
Witnessed by around 40,000 spectators inside Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, the ceremony opened with 2,200 high school dancers from 18 senior high schools across the capital who enchanted the audience with the Saman dance, a traditional dance from Aceh, the westernmost province in the country.
Welcomed by the dancers, thousands of athletes from 45 National Olympic Committee (NOC) contingents then started to walk into the arena in front of a grandiose stage designed to resemble a mountain.
Each contingent was led by a representative that wore a bird-shaped costume designed by Dynand Fariz, who is famous for his creations from the Jember Fashion Carnaval, an annual parade.
You can watch the entire lead up and opening ceremony below…
After all contingents entered the arena, spectators immediately cheered loudly when the country’s team entered the arena as the last contingent of the night.
This is Indonesia’s second time hosting the Asian Games, having previously done so in 1962 in Jakarta.
Here’s the official song from this year’s Asian Games in Jakarta…
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
New VIP lane at Suvarnabhumi, as long as you’re Chinese
British tourist freaks out after being told she’d overstayed her visa by 160 days
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Prince of Songkla University students send strong safe-sex message
Myanmar rebukes UN over Rhakine genocide report
Koh Phangan pharmacy worker apologises for bottling female tourist
The Nai Harn awarded for effective water management
Van crash injures 14 pre-schoolers
Local fishermen call for action to fix garbage dumping in Rassada
VietJet upgrades to larger planes for Chiang Mai sectors
A new dusitD2 opening in Krabi later this year
Chinese arrivals down, but not by much
Phuket girl wins a bronze medal in Karate at the Asian Games 2018
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
“I disagree with the plan” – Prayut disses steep rise in license penalties
Soi Dog’s ‘Snap for Stray’ underway
“No evidence of a rape” – Koh Tao
Loosening the shackles, nid noi
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
-
Phuket21 hours ago
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
-
Samui6 days ago
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
-
Phuket4 days ago
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
-
Samui1 day ago
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
-
Chiang Mai6 days ago
Mourning man walks 1,533 kilometres to Doi Inthanon with girlfriend’s ashes
-
Samui2 days ago
Local police ordered to investigate alleged Koh Tao rape
-
Samui5 days ago
Police report surfaces in the latest Koh Tao alleged rape and robbery
You must be logged in to post a comment Login