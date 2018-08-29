Prince of Songkla University students send strong safe-sex message

In what has now become a regular event at the Prince of Songkla University campus in Kathu, Phuket, over 200 Thai and international students attended a Safe Sex Campaign. All students worked together to prepare thousands of safe sex packs with the aim of reducing HIV in Phuket and beyond.

A total of over 30,000 packs were prepared during this afternoon’s activities.

Carex, a company based in Bangkok, very generously supply condoms free of charge and then PSU students put the campaign together to make safe sex packs. At the same time there is lots of discussion between students and preparation of posters to promote safe sex practices around the campus.

The ‘care packs’ are distributed around Patong to bars, restaurants and sex-workers in the community for free distribution to tourists, expats and locals.

Ajarn Colin Gallagher, a lecturer at PSU, says “I’m always astonished at how PSU students give up their free time for this community based project. Students sometimes have an unfair reputation of being lazy but these PSU students have proven this is not the case. It is very refreshing to see the students talking openly about the topic and becoming involved. I am very thankful to each and every one of them.”