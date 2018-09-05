Regional
Malaysia’s President-elect condemns caning of two women
from Asia News Network
The Malaysian president-elect, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has criticised the caning of the two women convicted of lesbian sex, saying that it lacked due process and understanding.
“I’m a practising Muslim, but I don’t share that interpretation and certainly that sort of action to publicly cane without proper due process and understanding,” Anwar said during a press conference in Makati City yesterday.
On August 12, the Terengganu Syariah High Court fined the women and ordered that they be caned six times each for committing musahaqah (sexual relations between women) under Section 30 of the Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment (Takzir) (Terengganu).
The sentence was carried out on Monday (September 3) in the court, witnessed by some 100 people, including the media.
PHOTO: The Star Online
The accused, aged 22 and 32, were led to a stool where two female officers from the Kajang Women’s prison carried out the sentence in turns. The caning for such an offence is believed to be the first to be carried out in the state.
Anwar insists that he is not against Syariah Law, but maintained that it was important to put focus on the “high objectives of the Syariah”.
“What are the higher objectives of the shariah? To ensure peace and security, justice, tolerance, education and understanding. That is not being done,” he said.
He added that one has to be careful when commenting on such issues, for fear of being labelled as “anti-Islam”.
“Let us debate, and not insist that your interpretation is correct … even if it is, is that the priority? These are questions that must be the dynamics within the Muslim communities before you embark upon the application of the Syariah,” said Anwar.
The Star reports that the incident has sparked quite a backlash, “especially from civil society”. The Human Right Commission of Malaysia has also strongly condemned the caning , and called for all corporal punishment to end.
SOURCE: The Star
Regional
Kuala Terengganu Syariah High Court carries out caning punishment of two woman
Two women have been caned six times each as punishment after pleading guilty to same-sex relations by the Kuala Terengganu Syariah High Court.
The Star reports that 150 people were present in the courtroom watching as a lady officer from Kajang Women’s Prison carried out the sentence with a cane measuring about a metre.
The officer swung the cane, hitting the first woman’s back with a force similar to a forceful tap, as another woman officer from the Prison’s Department kept count.
However, when it came to the younger woman, sobs could be heard as another woman prison officer carried out the sentence.
The women, 32 and 22 years old, were supposed to have been caned on August 28 but had their sentences postponed to yesterday.
On August 12, the Syariah High Court fined the women 3,300 Ringit (26,000 baht) and ordered that they be caned six times each f...
Regional
Reuters reporters jailed for seven years in Myanmar
Reuters reports that a Myanmar judge today found two Reuters journalists guilty of breaching a law on state secrets and jailed them for seven years, in a landmark case seen as a test of progress towards democracy in the Southeast Asian country.
Yangon northern district judge Ye Lwin said 32 year old Wa Lone 28 year old and Kyaw Soe Oo breached the colonial-era Official Secrets Act when they collected and obtained confidential documents.
The judge said... “The defendants … have breached Official Secrets Act section 3.1.c, and are sentenced to seven years.
He added that the time served since they...
Regional
Who dares stamp out the practice of child marriage in southern Thailand?
At the time the 'marriage' caused a national outcry in Malay media and was discussed, at length, in the Malaysian Parliament with calls for further protection of the young and better scrutiny of particular cases by the country's Sharia courts.
Across the border not much has been said, officially, whilst Thai social media went into melt-down over the Malaysian's marriage with the Thai 11 year old girl.
Under Thailand’s strict child protection laws, updated in 2003, no one under the age of 17 are permitted to marry. Sex with a minor remains a prosecutable offence. But these laws are often ignored or abused in Thailand's southern provinces Yala,...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
British tourist freaks out after being told she’d overstayed her visa by 160 days
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
Urgent notice issued to tattoo operators in Patong
Malaysia’s President-elect condemns caning of two women
Confidence levels in the Thai economy continue to rise
Darasamut Underpass closed for maintenance today
Mekong and Thai dams rising again with heavy rains
Thai police chase the messengers – arrest warrant issued for CSI LA admin.
Mong Thongdee approaches the citizenship finish line
Six arrested in Phuket loan shark crackdown
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Koh Payu monkeys have a fruit feast
Kuala Terengganu Syariah High Court carries out caning punishment of two woman
Monsoon Valley Dinner @ Ginja Taste Restaurant, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa
Husband and wife tourists pulled out of the Nai Harn surf
2 dead and 11 injured in Udon Thani road crash
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
National3 days ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
-
Food Scene4 days ago
Thailand makes you fat
-
National6 days ago
50 foreign prisoners to return to their home countries to finish sentences
-
News2 days ago
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
-
South6 days ago
Sister and boyfriend arrested over alleged rape of 12 year old autistic girl
-
Chiang Mai6 days ago
11 US exchange students were lost but now they’re found
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya police told to clean up their act
-
Samui6 days ago
Come back and file rape complaint by Sept 25 – Thai police
You must be logged in to post a comment Login