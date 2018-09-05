Connect with us

Business

Confidence levels in the Thai economy continue to rise

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

Consumer confidence in Thailand is riding high. In fact it’s at its highest level in over 5 years. A growing economy and better prices for farm products is believed to be part of the continuing confidence.

Regions in the country which have a high level of manufacturing or tourism are reaping the benefits of the growing economy.

A survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce says that the rate of export growth in June and July this year is up over 8% when compared to the same time last year. In baht-terms, that represents a rise of 4.1%, year-on-year. The survey says that exports have continued to rise for the 17th month in a row.

Exports to almost all markets are on the rise. The only exceptions are the Middle East and US. But ASEAN countries, India, Russia and Japan are all recording double-digit expansion.

The University is forecasting an economic growth rate in the next 12 months to be up to 5%, a rise from past forecasts.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Business

Chinese setting up shop in Chiang Mai

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

September 3, 2018

By

by Jintana Panyaarvudh

The charm and beauty of Chiang Mai, the capital of northern Thailand, has made the province not only a must-see destination but also a golden nest for foreign investors – especially Chinese seeking business opportunities. Take Chinese entrepreneurs like Cherry and Zong Dan, for example. Having fallen for Chiang Mai’s charms, they opted to start their first overseas business in the province.



Cherry, a 35 year old entrepreneur from Chengdu, decided to invest in a guesthouse in Chiang Mai’s Muang district a few months ago after finding her previous job as a writer on property issues was no longer satisfying.

She chose Chiang Mai after the city left a deep impression on her when she first visited five years ago.
Continue Reading

Business

Thailand emerging as a regional blockchain leader

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

September 2, 2018

By

While United States regulators are still trying to figure out how to think about cryptocurrencies, Thailand’s government is already mapping out its own central bank digital currency.

Tech Crunch says this is just one of numerous examples how Thailand has emerged as one the most interesting cryptocurrency and blockchain countries in Southeast Asia during 2018.

The Thai government has become increasingly welcoming of cryptocurrency projects and exchanges. In just a few months, Thai regulators have made progress, from setting up cryptocurrency company licenses to permitting exchanges and ICOs.

The crypto momentum will likely continue in Thailand, and more announcements and developments should come in the second half of the year.

In June, Thailand’s government legalised seven cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin cash,...
Continue Reading

Business

Pattaya attracting major government and international brand investment

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

August 27, 2018

By

As part of Pattaya's make-over to attract high-scale tourism back to the popular seaside city, some of the biggest names in local and international leisure, retail and sport are putting their money down to invest in the region's future. And the Thai government is investing heavily too as part of its commitment to rebrand the area and bring it up to date with international traveller expectations.

The Thai government sees Pattaya's future as a world-class tourist destination that will evolve beyond its raunchy past.

The Mastercard Asia Pacific Destinations Index 2017 shows that Pattaya has attracted the eighth highest number of international overnight arrivals in the Asia-Pacific region, finishing just behind Hong Kong. The report indicates the Korean, German and Chinese guests are still travelling to Pattaya and looking for new activities beyond Walking Street, beaches and international food.

The Thai government's recent announcement about...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending