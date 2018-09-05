Business
Confidence levels in the Thai economy continue to rise
Consumer confidence in Thailand is riding high. In fact it’s at its highest level in over 5 years. A growing economy and better prices for farm products is believed to be part of the continuing confidence.
Regions in the country which have a high level of manufacturing or tourism are reaping the benefits of the growing economy.
A survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce says that the rate of export growth in June and July this year is up over 8% when compared to the same time last year. In baht-terms, that represents a rise of 4.1%, year-on-year. The survey says that exports have continued to rise for the 17th month in a row.
Exports to almost all markets are on the rise. The only exceptions are the Middle East and US. But ASEAN countries, India, Russia and Japan are all recording double-digit expansion.
The University is forecasting an economic growth rate in the next 12 months to be up to 5%, a rise from past forecasts.
Chinese setting up shop in Chiang Mai
The charm and beauty of Chiang Mai, the capital of northern Thailand, has made the province not only a must-see destination but also a golden nest for foreign investors – especially Chinese seeking business opportunities. Take Chinese entrepreneurs like Cherry and Zong Dan, for example. Having fallen for Chiang Mai’s charms, they opted to start their first overseas business in the province.
Cherry, a 35 year old entrepreneur from Chengdu, decided to invest in a guesthouse in Chiang Mai’s Muang district a few months ago after finding her previous job as a writer on property issues was no longer satisfying.
She chose Chiang Mai after the city left a deep impression on her when she first visited five years ago.
Thailand emerging as a regional blockchain leader
Tech Crunch says this is just one of numerous examples how Thailand has emerged as one the most interesting cryptocurrency and blockchain countries in Southeast Asia during 2018.
The Thai government has become increasingly welcoming of cryptocurrency projects and exchanges. In just a few months, Thai regulators have made progress, from setting up cryptocurrency company licenses to permitting exchanges and ICOs.
The crypto momentum will likely continue in Thailand, and more announcements and developments should come in the second half of the year.
In June, Thailand’s government legalised seven cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin cash,...
Pattaya attracting major government and international brand investment
The Thai government sees Pattaya's future as a world-class tourist destination that will evolve beyond its raunchy past.
The Mastercard Asia Pacific Destinations Index 2017 shows that Pattaya has attracted the eighth highest number of international overnight arrivals in the Asia-Pacific region, finishing just behind Hong Kong. The report indicates the Korean, German and Chinese guests are still travelling to Pattaya and looking for new activities beyond Walking Street, beaches and international food.
The Thai government's recent announcement about...
