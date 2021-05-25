image
image
Malaysia

Over 200 injured in Malaysian train collision, investigation underway

Jack Arthur

Published 

2 mins ago

 on 

World News Sphere

At 8.45 last night, 2 trains collided in KL, Malaysia leaving more than 200 people injured.

One train was on a test run and wasn’t carrying passengers. The other train was carrying passengers. Both trains were travelling at around 40 kilometres per hour. The crash occurred in a tunnel between the Kampung Baru and KLCC stations in the Malaysian capital.

The majority of the passengers – 166 people – suffered minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals, such as Kuala Lumpur Hospital. The remaining 47 people suffered more serious injuries. Social media has been rife with imagery of bleeding passengers and blown out glass.

Malaysian media reports that the train carrying passengers was coming from the KLCC station, an underground tunnel, near the Patronas Twin Towers, to the Gombak station at one end of the line. The empty train was also destined for the Gombak station.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the Malaysian PM has ordered a full investigation into the collision.

“I take this accident seriously and have instructed the Transport Ministry and Prasarana Malaysia Berhad to conduct a full investigation”.

“Priority should now be given to the accident victims, and I have instructed all parties to cooperate fully to ensure the victims receive comprehensive treatment”.

The Malaysian transport minister, Minister Wee Ka Siong, said that this has been the first major accident involving the metro systems in 23 years.

SOURCE: CNN Malay Mail

 

Jack Arthur

Malaysia

Malaysia imposes restrictions on movement in latest Covid-19 battle

Maya Taylor

Published

23 hours ago

on

Monday, May 24, 2021

By

PHOTO: Facebook/Udayan Bhattacharyya

Officials in Malaysia have introduced a number of additional restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, following a record near 7,000 new infections yesterday. Sunday was the fifth day of new cases remaining above 6,000. A Nation Thailand report states that new disease prevention measures aim to curb the movement of people as much as possible without adversely affecting the economy.

From tomorrow, businesses may only operate between the hours of 8am and 8pm each day. 80% of government employees and 40% of workers in the private sector are to work from home, with between 7 – 8 million workers affected by the measure. Venues considered high-risk are to be closed with immediate effect and public transport can only operate with a maximum of 50% capacity.

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin has introduced the restrictions in an attempt to flatten the curve of new infections without disrupting a fragile economy that was just beginning to recover. Back in January, with only essential sectors allowed to operate, the Malaysian economy lost around 700 million ringgit (over 5 billion Thai baht) a day. The PM says these latest restrictions therefore, are an attempt to balance public health needs with economic recovery.

“Life is important; I also don’t want the economy to collapse. If the economy collapses, I may have to spend half a trillion now. That’s what we have learnt over time. We have to balance. The government’s decision is based on the situation.”

Meanwhile, fewer than 3% of the country has been fully vaccinated, lagging behind neighbouring Singapore and Indonesia. The PM says the national vaccine rollout will pick up in June once additional doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Sinovac arrive.

“Our procurement deal is to cover more than 100% of Malaysians; the question is when the supplies arrive. We have more than 600 centres and we should be able to vaccinate 150,000 a day, but we haven’t reached there yet.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Malaysia has recorded 512,091 cases and 2,248 deaths.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai PM orders a crackdown on Thailand’s leaky borders

Tim Newton

Published

3 days ago

on

Saturday, May 22, 2021

By

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is asking the country’s security authorities to “step up” surveillance along the country’s four borders – with Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia and Laos – to help stem the flow of illegal migrants sneaking into Thailand.

Thailand shares a massively long 2,500 kilometre border with Myanmar, most of the area undefined and littered with walking tracks through dense rainforest.

The PM also ordered authorities to provide local quarantine facilities and field hospitals to accommodate Thai returnees crossing the borders.

Meanwhile, according to the National News Bureau, the Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat says the Centre for Resolution of the Emergency Situation has been “cracking down on illegal migrants and smugglers”.

“Thais wanting to return home must register for certificates of entry from Thai embassies and consulates. Registrations can be made at http://dcaregistration.mfa.go.th.”

“Immigration checkpoints at land border crossings are open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for Thais who want to return from Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos or Malaysia.” F

“For those who want to enter Thailand by water, Thai crew members must register for COEs before entry.”

Foreigners, including from the 4 neighbouring countries, are still not allowed to enter Thailand, “except for humanitarian or economic reasons”.

SOURCE: National News Bureau

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Health officials point to Thailand’s porous borders as biggest “Indian variant” threat

Maya Taylor

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

By

PHOTO: Flickr / Ole Holbech

Thailand’s health officials say the Kingdom’s porous borders pose the greatest risk in terms of the so-called Indian variant of Covid-19 being imported. Prasit Watanapa from the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital says there is a distinct possibility the highly contagious variant, currently wreaking havoc with India’s healthcare system, could be imported by migrants slipping into the country illegally.

“What is worrying us now is the possible arrival of this new coronavirus variant through the country’s border areas, given the fact that more than 15,000 illegal migrants have sneaked in over the past 4 months. So, it is now very critical to step up security measures along the borders shared with Myanmar, Malaysia, and Cambodia. The Thai-Laos border isn’t as much of a concern.”

According to a Bangkok Post report, Prasit believes the B.1.617.1 variant is most likely to arrive from India via the subcontinent and then Myanmar. He warns that were this to happen, it would take less than a week for B.1.617.1 to arrive in Thailand.

On Sunday, tests on a strain of Covid-19 detected in a Thai woman recently arrived from Pakistan confirmed she was infected with the B.1.617.1 variant. The 42 year old woman was tested while in state quarantine and, once it was confirmed that she was carrying the Indian variant, was moved to Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry shares Prasit’s concerns and is calling on everyone living in border areas to remain vigilant and report any sightings of potential illegal migrants. He adds that not much is known yet about the B.1.617.1 variant, including whether or not it is more resistant to Covid-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control says illegal border crossings remain a source of significant concern for health officials. He says immigration officials have apprehended 1,218 illegal migrants this month alone. Most of those detained had arrived from Cambodia and Myanmar and Opas has urged officials to tighten border security and called on locals living in border areas to work with the authorities to end the illegal crossings.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

