Malaysia lifts travel ban on eight African countries

Avatar

Published

 on 

Stock photo by CK Yeo for Unsplash

Malaysia lifted its travel ban on eight South African countries that were among the first to identify the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, citing its global spread. The move follows Singapore, which recently lifted its travel ban on 10 African countries.

Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters yesterday that officials would rush booster vaccines as Omicron is spreading very fast, and a total of 306 out of 366 samples were taken from travellers who tested positive for the Covid-19 upon arrival last week were found to be suspected Omicron cases.

“We’re still waiting for whole-genome sequencing data to confirm.”

Despite the fact that Malaysia has only reported one verified instance of local transmission so far, the minister believes the travel ban on the African countries should be lifted. Yet, stricter measurements are expected for travellers from these countries, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Malawi.

Since the first case of Omicron was reported earlier this month, Malaysia has cancelled mass gatherings, Christmas and New Year events, as well as set requirements for vaccination boosters among high-risk communities.

SOURCE: Reuters

 

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-12-29 15:25
This isn't surprising given Singapore's ban lifting and that both countries have cross border agreements. The bottom line is that "it's like shutting the gate after the horse has bolted". Omicron, has escaped and is spreading exponentially. Banning African nations,…
image
Jason
2021-12-29 15:48
I pointed this out about 12 months ago to media in Australia, who took no notice. The big thing right now is the availability of rapid antigen tests with a high standard of accuracy. What we have needed to know,…

Trending