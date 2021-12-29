Myanmar military and ethnic army clashes continue, bullets land on Thai soil

Bullets from the ongoing clashes between the Myanmar military and the armed wing of the Karen National Union have reportedly landed on Thai soil. A fight between the state military and the ethnic troops broke again at around 10am yesterday morning. Thai media reports that two Karen soldiers and several state military soldiers died. Three people who were injured by bullets and shrapnel fled across the border to Thailand’s western province Tak.

Thai rescue workers and an emergency team from Tak Mae Sot Hospital treated the injured refugees. Around 5,000 refugees are staying in temporary camps in Tak’s border region, and with the ongoing violence, more refugees are expected. Some have pitched tents along the river between the two countries, and will cross over to Thailand if the situation worsens.

According to Thai media, some refugees in temporary camps have gotten sick due to the drop in temperature during the winter months. A Thai medical worker team is now standing by for 24 hours a day.

One Thai local living by the border told Thai media that she and other residents are worried about the situation as there are more bullets and even anti-tank rockets found in Thailand’s border area. She says she hopes the situation becomes stable soon.

