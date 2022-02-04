Covid-19 vaccination begins for Malaysian children between the ages of 5 and 11

Malaysian children between the ages of 5 and 11 are now being given a Covid-19 vaccine as officials try to boost immunity in the very young. According to a Reuters report, yelps of pain could be heard at a vaccination centre in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, where young kids waited nervously beside their parents. Despite a degree of anxiety in the air, 8 year old Sophie Lee Ming Qi says she’s relieved to be better protected.

“I feel like there are higher chances of me not getting Covid now and I can go dine out.”

Malaysia’s vaccine rollout has been particularly successful, with 80% of its 32 million population, including nearly 98% of adults, having received 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. According to local media reports, around 517,000 children are now registered for inoculation and will receive the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.

Over the last 6 months, 147,282 Malaysian children between the ages of 5 and 11 have contracted Covid-19. Of them, 26 have died. Lee Ser Wor, a parent of one of the children being vaccinated, has expressed relief that young children will now be better protected.

“It’s a great move. It’s good for them in order for them to be protected against the Covid-19 virus and in doing so, it is also protecting the public at large.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Malaysia has reported 2.8 million infections and nearly 32,000 deaths.

