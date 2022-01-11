Laos PM visited Vietnam’s capital for three days to enchance bilateral relations

Laos Prime Minster, Phankham Viphavanh, has visited Hanoi for three days to meet with Vietnam’s Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday to enhance bilateral relations between the two nations, according to official reports.

The two leaders then discussed ways to improve economic cooperation and agreed to increase connections between their economies, particularly through land-road, railway, aviation, and marine port projects, including the exchange of high-level and lower-level visits.

Following their meeting, the two ministers also signed cooperation agreements on security, borders, economics, education, healthcare, sports, and tourism.

On Saturday, Laos’ PM co-chaired the introduction of the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022 with his Vietnamese counterpart, and the 44th session of the Vietnam-Laos intergovernmental committee on bilateral cooperation yesterday.

During his visit to Vietnam, Phankham reportedly met with Vietnam’s President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Vuong Dinh Hue.

SOURCE: Xinhua Net