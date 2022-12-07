Connect with us

Indonesia

Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalise cannabis

Published

 on 

Government officials from Indonesia – a country famous for having some of the strictest drug laws in the worldflew to Thailand to learn about the kingdom’s liberal medical cannabis policies this morning.

News that old-fashioned Indonesia is considering legalising medical cannabis comes as quite a shock given that lawmakers in the country approved a Draconian law that bans premarital sex yesterday.

Indonesian members of parliament visited the Ministry of Public Health to listen to the Director of the Medical Cannabis Institute, Kitti Losuwanarak, talk about the process of legalising cannabis in Thailand as well as measures implemented to prevent misuse of the once-illicit aromatic plant.

Kitti spoke about the development of cannabis laws in Thailand, the medicinal benefits of cannabis, ways to prevent misuse of the plant as well as monitoring the social impact of changes to the law.

Indonesian officials reportedly asked for advice about how Indonesia should go about utilising cannabis to improve the island nation’s health and economy.

Kitti advised starting with academic and practical research as well as educating health professionals about the versatile herb.

Indonesian parliamentary officials praised Thailand for increasing patient access to medical marijuana by 159% from last year. Most of the officials agreed that medical cannabis is useful and could benefit Indonesia.

All parts of the marijuana plant are illegal in Indonesia, where smuggling the drug can land you a life sentence in prison.

In July, a 25 year old Brazilian student was arrested for smuggling 9.1 grams of cannabis from Thailand into Bali in a package labelled “Super Mao” (“super high.”) He said he “didn’t know” the plant was still illegal in Indonesia.

No news of the Brazilian student’s trial emerged in the media. However, he will likely face a hefty fine and a 15 year prison sentence.

Can I take cannabis on domestic flights in Thailand?

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Indonesia7 mins ago

Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalise cannabis
Expats8 mins ago

A British musician bangs drums of discontent after breaking leg in Thailand
Thailand50 mins ago

Thailand to celebrate its 10 millionth tourist on December 10
Sponsored1 day ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Cannabis News1 hour ago

Homeowner beats cannabis thief to death in northeast Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

British man who loves Thailand banned for 5 years for overstaying
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai rapper ‘Milli’ makes BBC 100 Women 2022 list
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime2 hours ago

Wife strangled to death by jealous husband in Chon Buri
Guides2 hours ago

Restaurants in Thailand that received 2 MICHELIN Star (MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2023)
Hot News3 hours ago

Koh Samui Christmas events lineup
Thailand3 hours ago

Another Taxi scam in Bangkok! | GMT
Thailand18 hours ago

Man arrested for spycam porn, 39 videos feature Thai stars
Thailand18 hours ago

Is poor English proficiency holding Thailand back?
Thailand18 hours ago

Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | CAAT warns Thai VietJet for canceling three Phuket
Crime19 hours ago

Cat killer feels no guilt over sadistic act
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending