Expats
A British musician bangs drums of discontent after breaking leg in Thailand
A British musician is banging the drums of discontent after breaking his leg in Thailand leaving him with a bill of 680,000 baht (£16,000).
Kieran Angus, a drummer with the Scottish rock band Broadsea, fell off his motorbike while on tour in Thailand breaking his leg as a consequence.
The 27 year old from Aberdeen believed he was insured but his travel insurance company won’t cough up. There appears to be a contradiction in the musician’s insurance cover. The insurance company pointed out that he is covered to drive a 125cc engine but his driving license says it is only valid up to 50cc, meaning that his insurance has been deemed as invalid.
Angus, who also works as a personal trainer in Scotland, has already had one operation but needs another before he can fly home.
The Scot has contacted the British Embassy in Bangkok for help but no one has replied.
As if having a broken leg isn’t enough, the British musician also tested positive for Covid-19.
His hospital bill continues to rise and he does not have enough money to pay for the treatment.
Angus’ friend, Nicola Simpson, set up a Go Fund Me page to help raise money for his treatment and to get him back home. The page says…
“We just want him home and he can’t travel until he has had his op. I know it is a hard time of year for people with Christmas coming up, but please, any donation, no matter how big or small, is greatly appreciated.”
The 29 year old Simpson told the Press & Journal that they started with a target of £10,000 (425,000 baht) before raising it to £16,000.
So far the page has raised nearly £7,000.
Simpson said Kieran’s really pleased with the response.
“I think it’s lifted his spirits a bit. I spoke to him on FaceTime earlier this morning and he’s really emotional and obviously feeling really low.
“He had plans to stay out there for about six months and this has only been a few weeks into it. He’s absolutely gutted and really just quite kind of shaken up. I think he just wants to get home now.”
Angus posted on Facebook that he has the greatest friends ever.
“I appreciate every last one of you who has sent through a message today, I’ve been very low. I’ve gone from having the trip of a lifetime to being isolated in a hospital bed, thousands and thousands of miles away from my family.”
Pictures courtesy of Facebook. Angus bangs the drums.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
A British musician bangs drums of discontent after breaking leg in Thailand
Thailand to celebrate its 10 millionth tourist on December 10
Homeowner beats cannabis thief to death in northeast Thailand
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
British man who loves Thailand banned for 5 years for overstaying
Thai rapper ‘Milli’ makes BBC 100 Women 2022 list
Wife strangled to death by jealous husband in Chon Buri
Restaurants in Thailand that received 2 MICHELIN Star (MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2023)
Koh Samui Christmas events lineup
Another Taxi scam in Bangkok! | GMT
Man arrested for spycam porn, 39 videos feature Thai stars
Is poor English proficiency holding Thailand back?
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Thailand News Today | CAAT warns Thai VietJet for canceling three Phuket
Cat killer feels no guilt over sadistic act
Koh Samui’s Moving Market – a hidden local treat
Iran promises Thailand it won’t attack Israeli tourists
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport expects 130,000 daily passengers this month
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Part one: the most haunted places in Bangkok
Indian pervs arrested after harassing tourist in Mumbai
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides1 day ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Crime3 days ago
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
-
Thailand1 day ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
-
Hot News2 days ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
-
Thailand19 hours ago
Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa most popular among Americans and Chinese
-
Tourism3 days ago
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand