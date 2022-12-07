A British musician bangs drums of discontent after breaking leg in Thailand

A British musician is banging the drums of discontent after breaking his leg in Thailand leaving him with a bill of 680,000 baht (£16,000).

Kieran Angus, a drummer with the Scottish rock band Broadsea, fell off his motorbike while on tour in Thailand breaking his leg as a consequence.

The 27 year old from Aberdeen believed he was insured but his travel insurance company won’t cough up. There appears to be a contradiction in the musician’s insurance cover. The insurance company pointed out that he is covered to drive a 125cc engine but his driving license says it is only valid up to 50cc, meaning that his insurance has been deemed as invalid.

Angus, who also works as a personal trainer in Scotland, has already had one operation but needs another before he can fly home.

The Scot has contacted the British Embassy in Bangkok for help but no one has replied.

As if having a broken leg isn’t enough, the British musician also tested positive for Covid-19.

His hospital bill continues to rise and he does not have enough money to pay for the treatment.

Angus’ friend, Nicola Simpson, set up a Go Fund Me page to help raise money for his treatment and to get him back home. The page says…

“We just want him home and he can’t travel until he has had his op. I know it is a hard time of year for people with Christmas coming up, but please, any donation, no matter how big or small, is greatly appreciated.”

The 29 year old Simpson told the Press & Journal that they started with a target of £10,000 (425,000 baht) before raising it to £16,000.

So far the page has raised nearly £7,000.

Simpson said Kieran’s really pleased with the response.

“I think it’s lifted his spirits a bit. I spoke to him on FaceTime earlier this morning and he’s really emotional and obviously feeling really low.

“He had plans to stay out there for about six months and this has only been a few weeks into it. He’s absolutely gutted and really just quite kind of shaken up. I think he just wants to get home now.”

Angus posted on Facebook that he has the greatest friends ever.

“I appreciate every last one of you who has sent through a message today, I’ve been very low. I’ve gone from having the trip of a lifetime to being isolated in a hospital bed, thousands and thousands of miles away from my family.”

Pictures courtesy of Facebook. Angus bangs the drums.