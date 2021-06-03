Indonesia
Indonesian submarine salvage efforts called off
, After the tragic search for Indonesia’s missing submarine ending in finding it had sunk with no survivors April 21, the government has officially ended attempts to salvage the sub. The KRI Nanggalla 402 was engaging in live torpedo trainings but disappeared in April with 53 crew members aboard. Days of frantic searches and hopes for survivors came to a close when an underwater rescue vehicle found the submarine breached and broken into a few pieces over 800 metres underwater on the seafloor.
The submarine sank off the coast of Bali and Chinese salvage ships came to help pulled up the wreckage from the seabed, but after consultation with the Chinese Navy, they called the rescue efforts off. The Indonesian Navy announced the end of salvage plans in a statement that called the recovery very risky and not an easy task. The military had considered options like air balloons and extremely powerful magnets to help pull the German-built submarine off the ocean floor.
The statement confirmed that over the last month, salvage missions have recovered what was cryptically referred to only as “important materials” from the shipwreck. But now, the hopes of retrieving the bodies of the 53 sailors from the sunken submarine have been dashed with the closure of salvage operations.
No official cause or explanation has been reported or confirmed yet, and it’s unclear if the government will ever disclose details. A search team had spotted an oil spill spurning speculation of a damaged fuel tank at fault. Another suspicion is that a blackout aboard prevented countermeasures as the submarine sank to depth. There is also a natural phenomenon called an internal solitary wave, where different sea depths meet and create essentially a suction that dragged the submarine deeper than what its hull could withstand, and now too deep to salvage.
The government defended the vessel’s seaworthiness though, stating that while it is old, having been received by Indonesia in 1981, it had been reconditioned and was safe, ruling out the possibility of an explosion.
While government salvage efforts of the submarine have been called off, relatives of the sailors lost in the tragedy still maintain hope of future retrieval of their loved ones. The father of one crewmember told reporters that they hope for help from other countries, and it doesn’t matter how long it takes. Families continue to hope the sailor’s remains will someday somehow be recovered.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 Indonesia: Indian variant, reused swabs, holiday travel ban
Indonesia is experiencing an average of 5,000 new Covid-19 cases each day over the past week, and the Indian variant has now arrived as well. The Health Ministry confirmed this week that 2 patients had been infected by what has been identified as the B.1.617 variant of the Coronavirus, commonly known as the more contagious Indian strain. Indonesia is often somewhat of a sleeping giant as Asia’s third (and the world’s fourth) most populous nation but trailing India and China by about 1 billion people each. The country has seen 1.7 million Coronavirus infections and 46,496 fatalities due to Covid-19.
A recent scandal broke at Indonesia’s Medan Airport in North Sumatra as the employees at the state-owned Kimia Farma pharmaceutical company are accused of rinsing cotton swabs with alcohol and then repackaging them to be used for Covid-19 nasal swabs. Police suspect more than 9,000 people may have used these recycled swab kits which were sold to thousands of travellers.
The 5 employees have been fired for violating the health laws and consumer protection act, and the company may face civil lawsuits, especially if Covid-19 is spread through Indonesia because of the incident. Police are investigating if 1 employee built a new home using 1.8 billion Indonesian rupiahs (nearly 4 million baht) from the scam’s profits. 2 lawyers who may have used the swabs are already gathering victims for a class-action lawsuit seeking 1 billion rupiahs (about 2.2 million baht) per passenger.
Meanwhile, Indonesia faces a similar situation that caused Covid-19 outbreaks in Cambodia, Thailand, and Sri Lanka when people travelled on holiday and family visits for New Year’s holiday last month. Ramadan is coming to a close and millions of people traditionally travel to their hometowns to be with family for the Eid al-Fitr celebration. It is a Mudik holiday, which is one where people who have migrated away from their families return home to be together.
Indonesia banned all domestic travel between May 6 to May 17, but despite the Covid-19 spread, 7% of Indonesians, about 18 million people, said they were still planning on travelling for the holiday. The ban is more than just a cancellation of flights, train, buses, and ferries. It is a wide-sweeping edict that includes public and private journeys, so even motorcycles, personal cars, and private boats are forbidden to travel.
4,000 security personnel will be deployed to metropolitan Jakarta to enforce the restriction. 11,500 military personnel and 90,000 police officers are expected to be posted around the country, with about 155,000 people in total working to enforce the travel restriction.
The Indonesian government hopes that it can avoid further outbreaks for the country that already has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia.
Read about the current Covid-19 situation in countries around South and Southeast Asia: Cambodia, India, Indonesia, The Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.
SOURCE: The Guardian and CNN
Transport
Indonesian submarine confirmed in 3 pieces at 800m depth
In a follow-up to our previous story this morning, Indonesian authorities have now stated officially that the missing submarine has been found and it is safe to assume all 53 crew members have died. Earlier in the day, debris from the submarine such as a bottle of lubricant and a torpedo protection device, as well as an oil slick, were located in what was believed to be where the ship went missing. Authorities now confirm the ship itself has been found deep in that location.
After search and rescue authorities received signals from more than 800 metres deep, a Singaporean underwater submarine rescue vehicle was dispatched to that treacherous depth. Visual confirmation was made, as all hope of finding the Indonesian submarine intact and with survivors were extinguished. The submarine was designed to operate in waters around 300 metres deep with a maximum depth of 500 metres.
The pressure at 800 metres would mean the sub likely would not remain intact, but would break apart, which explains the items found nearby. The navy reported finding fragments of the Indonesian submarine, as well as an anchor and a safety suit and other items from inside the sub.
The Navy Chief of staff later confirmed that parts of submarine KRI Nanggala 402 had been found broken into 3 pieces. People had gathered and prayed for the safe return of the Indonesian submarine and its crew, which disappeared during a live torpedo training exercise on Wednesday. Unfortunately, this story has no happy ending.
SOURCE: Bangkok News
Transport
All hopes dashed as Indonesian submarine found, 53 people presumed dead
All hopes are being dashed as officials say they have found debris from a missing Indonesian submarine, signaling that there are no survivors. 53 people were on the German-made KRI Nanggala-402 submarine when it lost contact during a torpedo military exercise in the Bali Strait early last Wednesday morning.
Yesterday, searchers announced they had found oil and some debris in an area which led them to suspect it was from the missing submarine. The items located included a bottle of lubricant and a torpedo protection device. Indonesian Air Marshall Hadi Tjahjanto says the items “would normally not leave the submarine”.
“The objects found near the last location of the submarine are believed to be parts of the submarine. These objects would have never got out of the submarine unless there was pressure.”
A navy chief also confirmed the sad news by saying that search teams have moved from expecting to find a missing vessel to finding a sunken vessel. Yesterday, after officials reported zoning in on an area in which they believed the submarine was to be found, they also noted that it was the last day of oxygen supply on the submarine.
A scan detected the submarine to be at 850 metres deep, a depth that was well-beyond its survival limits as the vessel is designed to only withstand a depth of up to 500 metres. Officials say there was no explosion as it would have been heard by now along with evidence. Now, the sad news has shifted the search efforts to retrieving whatever debris and remains are left.
But some family members of the crew remain optimistic. Berda Asmara, the wife of the Second Sergeant Guntur Ari Prasetya, told Al Jazeera that she is still hopeful that her husband survived.
“Nothing is certain yet … The important thing is that we don’t stop praying and hopefully everyone will come home safely and in good health.”
It is not known whether anyone escaped the vessel before it dove below a safe depth, but authorities say it is unlikely. Although the cause of the sub’s disappearance has not been determined, the navy says an electrical failure could have caused the submarine’s emergency procedures to fail in helping it resurface. Indonesian navy’s retired rear admiral Frans Wuwung, says he believes a blackout was likely.
“I hope my brothers will be found safe and well because they are professionals and they know what they are doing. But the ship can withstand a maximum depth of 300 metres, maybe 500. Any more than that and I don’t dare comment. May God bless them. I am so sorry.”
Frank Owen, of the Submarine Institute of Australia, told Al Jazeera that the submarine likely flooded as it is almost exclusively what causes a submarine to sink.
SOURCE: Al Jazeera
