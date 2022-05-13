Southeast Asia
Former soldier says he sleeps better at night since throwing shoe at Cambodian PM
A former Cambodian soldier threw a shoe at Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen in Washington, USA, on Wednesday. PM Hun Sen visited the US capital for the first time to attend the US – ASEAN summit. The shoe didn’t actually hit PM Hun Sen, but the former soldier is proud of his attempt nevertheless.
“I feel so relieved and slept well, sleep better after I threw my shoe at Hun Sen’s head. I have intended to do this for a long time because I want him to be humiliated, nothing more than that,” said 72 year old former soldier Ouk Touch.
“My action, it was just throwing a shoe at Hun Sen, but Hun Sen threw grenades at Cambodian people, peaceful protestors. Hun Sen is a dictator, and he has killed many people, including my relatives.”
In 1997, Hun Sen committed an armed attack on his elected coalition partners. The attack helped him to stay in power after failing to win elections. A total of 16 people were killed in the attack and another 150 people were wounded. No one has ever been held responsible for the attack.
This isn’t the first time someone has thrown a shoe at PM Hun Sen. Cambodian activist Sam Sokha filmed herself throwing a shoe at a poster of PM Hun Sen and posted the video online. The video got her sentenced to four years imprisonment. She was released in February this year.
PM Hun Sen’s supporters crowded around him, 23 of which flew to Washington from Vancouver in Canada on Tuesday just to get a glimpse of the PM.
“I’m so delighted that Cambodia has a hero, who liberated us from the genocide and we have peace for 30 – 40 years and people are living prosperously,” said one of the Cambodian supporters who flew in from Canada.
The 69 year old Cambodian PM Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia since 1985, has never been to the White House before…
“Hun Sen’s steady accumulation of power and generally authoritarian behaviour is the primary reason why he has never been invited to the White House. But it’s also true that many leaders with similar (or worse) records have received the red carpet treatment,” said Sebastian Strangio, Southeast Asia Editor at The Diplomat.
The summit, hosted by US PM Joe Biden and attended by eight southeast Asian leaders, was intended to intensify cooperation in the area.
Myanmar wasn’t invited to the summit in light of the Burmese junta’s 2021 military coup. Human Rights Watch Asia advocacy director John Siften said that since the coup, democracy has deteriorated in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia Singapore and the Philippines. He said that Vietnam, Laos, Brunei and Cambodia are “not democratic at all.”
Given that Myanmar wasn’t invited in light of human rights violations, Siften urged Biden to directly address issues of deteriorating democracy and human rights abuses in ASEAN nations at the summit…
“Failing to publicly raise specific human rights concerns during the summit sends the message that human rights abuses are largely going to be tolerated in the name of forging alliances to counter China.”
SOURCE: Today
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Wonder Space Pattaya to host ‘The Carnival’
Chon Buri thief snatches wheels reportedly worth 35,000 baht
Tourists pack Pattaya’s Koh Larn, hotels 100% occupied
What’s behind CP’s successful Metaverse campaign?
Former soldier says he sleeps better at night since throwing shoe at Cambodian PM
Inflation forces real estate developers to readjust prices
UK Pensions in Thailand losing up to 20,160 baht a year
Islands in Krabi to temporarily close for restoration
Monkeys party in hot tub at luxury resort in Krabi, Thailand
Carnival in Pattaya coming up next week
First group of ‘official’ Burmese migrant workers enter Thailand to bolster labour market
7 popular Thai northern dishes you cant miss! | This is Thailand
Chiang Rai businessman gives away cash with a mini treasure hunt
Government hospitals in Thailand allowed to prescribe cannabis oil for free
3D walkthrough to these breathtaking villas in Koh Samui
Another Indonesia oil export attempt foiled
Who is eligible for a 50,000 baht 10 year LTR visa in Thailand? The fine print.
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
Thai cult raided, 11 corpses found, followers urged to consume leader’s waste
Cabinet cuts 10 year Long Term Resident visa fee to 50k baht
UPDATE: Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
Tourism operators not getting their hopes up, still wary of government U-turns
Major Thai police leader to discuss closing times in Pattaya, Phuket and elsewhere
Police visit Chon Buri immigration, warn staff “don’t take bribes”
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
Top 6 Private Villas in Thailand
Cabinet announces changes to Thailand’s SMART visa
Norwegian man found hanged in Pattaya home
Tourists returning to Bangkok’s Khao San Road
Anutin to give away 1 million cannabis plants to Thai households from next month
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Who is eligible for a 50,000 baht 10 year LTR visa in Thailand? The fine print.
- Thailand2 days ago
Cabinet cuts 10 year Long Term Resident visa fee to 50k baht
- Thailand2 days ago
UPDATE: Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
- Best of1 day ago
Top 6 Private Villas in Thailand
- Thailand1 day ago
Cabinet announces changes to Thailand’s SMART visa
- Cannabis3 days ago
Anutin to give away 1 million cannabis plants to Thai households from next month
- Thailand3 days ago
300,000 travellers arrive in Thailand during first week of May
- Phuket3 days ago
Two Thai boys attempt to walk from Isaan to Phuket to visit their relatives