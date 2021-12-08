Southeast Asia
Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen to visit Myanmar next month
Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen has accepted an invitation to visit Myanmar military coup leader Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw on January 7 and 8, following the discussion between two countries’ foreign ministers at a meeting in Phnom Penh today, according to the Khmer Times. Hun Sen is appointed to take ASEAN chairmanship from 2022.
Deputy Prime Minister Park Sokhonn, who also serves as Foreign Minister of Cambodia, met with the Myanmar military-appointed foreign minister Wanna Maung Lwin to discuss bilateral cooperation and ASEAN issues. According to the press release, Wunna Maung Lwin congratulated Cambodia on being elected as the incoming chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2022 and admitted complete support for Cambodia’s aims and deliverables.
Myanmar’s foreign minister praised Cambodia’s timely help in cash and kind in the collaborative effort to combat Covid-19, which aided Myanmar to contain and alleviating Covid-19’s catastrophic effects inside the country. Sokhonn commended Myanmar for offering Covid-19 immunisation to Cambodian nationals living and working in Myanmar and asked Myanmar to provide them with the necessary support during their stay.
“Both sides agreed to step up efforts to advance cooperation in sectors like commerce, economics, people-to-people interactions, and multilateral fora.”
Wunna Maung Lwin had paid a courtesy call on Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen earlier in the day, and the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and recent regional developments. The two ministers also had an honest conversation on how to solve the crisis in Myanmar as well as build ASEAN and solidarity, despite the Myanmar military security troops continuing their atrocities against anti-regime protesters and activists.
SOURCE: Khmer Times
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
President Joko Widodo visted displaced areas in East Java after volcano eruption
Tycoon Premchai sentenced to 3 years, 2 months for poaching
Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen to visit Myanmar next month
Blowing the whistle on traffic offenses in Angola
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
Laos to reopen to fully vaccinated international tourists in 2022
Ministry of Defense makes statement after post claiming soldiers were forced to masturbate
2,000 meth pills seized in alleged drug dealer arrest in Chon Buri
Wednesday Covid Update: 3,618 new cases; provincial totals
Motorbike catches fire while driving in Phuket before exploding
Thai government roasted by opposition bloc, Prayut called out for mismanagement
Ford factories in Thailand to receive a US $900 million upgrade
Police track down suspect in human trafficking case in Narathiwat
Koh Samui agent gives honest property review by standing in waist-deep floodwater
Train coffee shops, DJI MIC, Tourism in Thailand – Comments and Feedback | Thaiger Bites | Ep.77
10-year long term visa scheme takes a step forward, measures approved by PM
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
Bangkok is 4th best place to live in Southeast Asia, according to expat survey
Chon Buri and Pattaya bar scene get good news, but at what cost?
LATEST NEWS: First Omicron case detected in Thailand
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
Junior police officer facing attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a Bangkok bus
Phuket officials order quarantine for more than 100 travellers from South Africa
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha vows to prevent Omicron from reaching Thai soil
Lockdown not on the cards, but re-opening nightlife may be postponed: PM
US introduces new restrictions for international arrivals from Monday
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
Maya Bay reopening likely to be postponed | VIDEO
Cost of PCR tests reduced by 200 baht at labs run by Department of Medical Sciences
Thai Immigration launches online 90 day report system
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Recovery of Thailand’s international tourism sector likely to take years
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
LATEST NEWS: First Omicron case detected in Thailand
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Hotel staff in close contact to Omicron case tests positive for Covid, variant not confirmed
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
No need to panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case, says PM
- Bangkok7 hours ago
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
First Omicron strain reported in Thailand, Test & Go traveller tests positive
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Omicron spreads to 38 countries, 10 US states; Remdesivir recalled