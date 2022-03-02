Southeast Asia
Bali to trial a quarantine-free entry scheme this month
On a trial basis, Indonesia’s resort island Bali will start allowing foreign travellers to enter without undergoing a quarantine. A senior minister says the new travel policy will start March 14, or sooner, depending on the Covid-19 situation in Bali. The Indonesian government will extend the travel scheme across the country if the trial is successful.
To enter Bali from overseas, foreign travellers must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and show proof of payment for at least four nights at a hotel, according to Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Panjaita.
Just like Thailand’s Test & Go entry scheme, foreign travellers entering Bali must undergo an RT-PCR test upon arrival and stay at a hotel while they wait for their results. Once test results come back negative for the virus, travellers can do activities on the island, but “under health protocols,” the official says. Travellers must undergo another PCR test on the third day of their stay.
SOURCE: Xinhua
