Wat Chalong Fair kicks off in Phuket with Chinese New Year

Picture courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket‘s annual Wat Chalong Fair kicked off in sync with the Chinese New Year. This cultural event, which draws attention each year, is currently underway and promises a multitude of live performances by diverse artists.

The fair, held at Wat Chalong, also known as Wat Chaiyathararam, is in its 116th year. The temple, regarded as one of the most significant on the island, began hosting the fair in 1908, following the demise of its esteemed abbot, Luang Pho Chaem.

The fair is a vibrant display of local culture, featuring a plethora of stalls offering popular local dishes, sideshow games, amusement rides, and evening performances. Every night the fair showcases Nang Talung puppet shows, cultural presentations, and Luk Thung concerts. Yesterday’s entertainment was spearheaded by Thai rockers Fly and Kob Taxi.

Tonight, the main stage will host Ying Thitikarn and the Tamarind Band, along with a performance by the Super Dance Ban Samkong School troupe. The coming days promise to deliver more star-studded performances, with Thai celebrities Toei Weeraya, Aek Lekkhon, Tree Chainarong, Tai Orathai, and the Alcohol Band scheduled to perform. The finale on February 15 will see Isan Luk Thung singer Monkaen Kaenkoon and the well-liked Phatthalung Band take the stage, reported The Phuket News.

The fair welcomes visitors from sunset onwards, officially closing at midnight each day. Since its commencement, the Chalong area has experienced a noticeable surge in traffic, primarily around Chalong Circle.

To mitigate traffic congestion, Chalong Police have altered the traffic flow on Luang Phor Chaem Road, which runs alongside Wat Chalong. The road will be one-way eastbound past the temple from 5pm to 11pm. Local law enforcement continues to brainstorm additional solutions to help alleviate traffic further, urging motorists to exercise caution and patience while travelling through the area.

The Wat Chalong Fair, an epitome of local culture and entertainment, is a must-experience annual event that blends the past and the present in a colourful spectacle. As it continues to entertain and inspire, visitors are reminded to enjoy responsibly, keeping in mind the traffic management measures in place.