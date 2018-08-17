Warning for boats going to sea until August 19

The Phuket Marine Office has made an official announcement for boats to be careful when going to sea from today, August 17-19, due to poor weather.

The announcement was issued yesterday stating that “The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) has forecast that during August 17-19 the monsoon will cause waves up to four metres in the open sea.”

“For navigation safety, boat captains have to be careful when travelling in the sea. Small boats should not leave from piers.”

“When going to sea boat captains must ensure that boats and safety equipment are ready at all times. Passengers ‘should’ wear life jackets at all times they are on boats.”

“Boat captains must follow directions from officers at each pier.”