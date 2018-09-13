Phuket
Warning for boats going to sea in Phuket
The Phuket Marine Office has made an official announcement for boats to be “careful when going to sea until September 18, due to Typhoon Mangkhut.
The announcement was issued yesterday (September 12) stating that “the Typhoon Mangkhut in the Pacific Ocean is likely to move through The Philippines and Taiwan during the period from September 14-15.”
“It will then move into the South China Sea and move towards Hong Kong before making landfall over southern China by September 16-18 .”
“The strong south-west monsoon will continue over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. More rain and some heavy downpours are forecast for the country, especially in the western monsoonal areas – the Central, the East and the South (west coast).”
“The strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea cold create waves up to 2-3 meters high. All boats should proceed with caution and small boats keep ashore until September 18.
“When going to sea boat operators and captains must ensure that boats and safety equipment are ready at all times. Passengers ‘should’ wear life jackets at all times they are on boats. Boat captains must follow the directions from officers at each pier.”
Entertainment
M Beach Club makes waves at Mai Khao
Sip Champagne by the sea at the new M Beach Club.
Set on the broad, sandy shores of the island’s northern coast, M Beach Club welcomes you to drink, dance, dine, lounge and swim against an eminently Instagrammable backdrop.
This stretch of Mai Khao Beach, just 14 kilometres north of the international airport, comes with sprawling sea views and a natural soundtrack of waves lapping against the shore. Or take in the panorama from the club’s second floor which looks out over the endless blue waters of the Andaman.
In the afternoon, relax with an icy beer in one of the club’s cosy lounge areas – sophisticated in their simplicity and inviting by design. As night falls, enjoy the seamless shift in atmosphere from low-key to up-tempo. A...
Food Scene
The 9th Floor in September specials
Gourmet lovers can now savour a five-course chef’s menu paired with premium wines from France, Germany, Italy and Australia in portions compatible with the dishes and the most discerning gourmet’s palate.
In September turbot, hailed as the monarch of Dutch fish, is being imported directly from the cold North Atlantic seas off Holland.
Chef Anthony Reynolds went the extra metre to learn how to prepare the turbot from a master, Henk Savelberg, of Savelberg, a Bangkok Michelin Guide one star restaurant.
Delicate fillets are topped with a crisp skin, which, itself, is a work of art. Other seafood dishes? Tuna tartar “amuse bouche,” followed by the blue crab appetizer and the lobster pre-main.
The “...
Phuket
Stage Two in ‘Project Monkey’ being rolled out in Phuket
Stage One to capture, sterilize and release some of the excess monkey population around Phuket has been a great success. Time now for Stage Two.
Cages have been placed at the two main hills overlooking Phuket Town - Khao To Sae and Khao Rang - yesterday (September 12) to catch some more Phuket monkeys for birth control and re-homing.
A team of officers from the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang, led by director Pongchart Chouehorm, placed cages at Khao To Sae and Khao Rang, both popular places for macaque monkeys and an increasing amount of tourists, hence the problem.
Monkeys are being taken for sterilization which will happen tomorrow. A total of 250 monkeys at Khao To Sae and Khao Rang have been targeted for sterilization in Stage Two before being released back to the wild.
The start of the monkey sterilisation process...
