Thaiger Radio News – Thursday

Thailand are sending sailors to the Para World Sailing Championships for the first time with Suraphong Chitkhong and Paisal Pa-teh, both from Pattaya, heading to Sheboygan in the USA to take part in a pre-event sailing clinic followed by the World Championships from September 18-22.



Peter Jacops, Founder of Disabled Sailing Thailand says that this is a very special moment for sailing in Thailand.



“Never before have Thailand sent sailors to the Para World Sailing Championships and Disabled Sailing Thailand are very proud to be doing so this year. Our Thai sailors have been undergoing training with coaches at Royal Varuna Yacht Club in Pattaya and while this is very early days for Para Sailing in Thailand, the clinic before the Worlds is an excellent opportunity for our Thai sailors to learn more and the World Championships will be an experience never to be forgotten I'm sure.”



In 2015 the International Paralympic Committee opted to drop sa...