Connect with us

Phuket

Tourism Ministry to invite K-pop megastar to perform at Phuket NYE celebration

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/sơnnguyễn110

Thai-born K-pop star Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, from the band Blackpink, is being invited to perform during New Year celebrations on the southern island of Phuket. The cost won’t be cheap, but the government is defending the move. Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says the superstar’s presence will help promote Thailand’s re-opening to the world.

“The main key reason for bringing global artists for the New Year celebration is to announce to the world that Thailand is ready to fully re-open for tourists from everywhere in 2022.”

The Bangkok Post reports that the Tourism Authority of Thailand has been in touch with the star’s representatives, as well as those of Italian tenor, Andrea Bocelli, whose attendance has already been confirmed. It’s understood officials are liaising with the Korean embassy in Bangkok to invite Lisa as an official guest of the Thai government. It’s unclear if she’ll have to go through the Thailand Pass process, but according to the Bangkok Post report, all participants at the end-of-year celebration will be required to show a negative antigen test for Covid-19.

Phiphat says the Phuket celebrations may take place at Sarasin Bridge, the main gateway onto the island for those travelling by road from the mainland. However, it’s understood a number of other locations are also being considered, on condition that they can hold over 10,000 people and meet safety criteria. The minister adds that the Public Health Ministry will also be consulted on health and safety guidelines for the mass gathering.

In addition to the end-of-year festivities, the TAT has plans to organise a number of events in December, including memorial ceremonies in Krabi, Phuket, and Phang Nga, to mark the anniversary of the 2004 tsunami.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-10-27 10:49
1 minute ago, Marc26 said: So a member of the most popular musical group in the world isn't one of the most famous people in the world? She is a brand ambassador of the some of the biggest brands in…
image
ExpatPattaya
2021-10-27 10:58
Glad they named it K-pop, as they are not singers and there is no performed music, so not musicians. Its all about costumes, sets, make-up, hair, and dancing. The "sounds" you hear from singer are auto-tune and the "music" is…
image
Bob20
2021-10-27 11:02
2 minutes ago, ExpatPattaya said: Glad they named it K-pop, as they are not singers and there is no performed music, so not musicians. Its all about costumes, sets, make-up, hair, and dancing. The "sounds" you hear from singer are…
image
Malc-Thai
2021-10-27 11:11
26 minutes ago, Marc26 said: So a member of the most popular musical group in the world isn't one of the most famous people in the world? She is a brand ambassador of the some of the biggest brands in…
image
Poolie
2021-10-27 11:17
1 hour ago, Pimoo2 said: Waste of money which could be better spent to help those people affected by the lockdows and regulations. How many Thais are opera fans? Who--other than teens, gives 2 hoots about K-pop " mega stars"…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism33 mins ago

CCSA in bid to reassure Thais that November 1 re-opening will be safe
Property39 mins ago

Chinese entrepreneurs betting on real estate ahead of reopening
World59 mins ago

Australian government to lift ban on overseas travel for vaccinated citizens
Sponsored2 hours ago

Top 5 Car Rental Companies In Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Health Ministry says Delta Plus variant won’t stop Thailand re-opening on schedule
Cambodia2 hours ago

Cambodia confirms partial reopening to international tourists from November 30
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 8,452 new cases and 57 deaths
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

Tourism Ministry to invite K-pop megastar to perform at Phuket NYE celebration
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Expert says Delta Plus could be up to 15% more transmissible than Delta Covid variant
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Dirty medical gloves, Thailand defends spending 100m on New year celebrations | Oct. 26
Thailand18 hours ago

Digital platforms to be subject to new regulations following draft decree
Bangkok18 hours ago

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport prepares for November reopening
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 7,706 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand19 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha addresses Southeast Asia leaders at 38th ASEAN summit
Thailand22 hours ago

November reopening concerns majority of Thais, Department of Health survey shows
Thailand22 hours ago

British divers say they risked arrest for giving boys ketamine during cave rescue
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending