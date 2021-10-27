Wednesday Covid Update: 8,452 new cases and 57 deaths

8,452 new Covid-19 cases and 57 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the CCSA. Thailand’s latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1, has accounted for 1,846,452 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 8,449 recoveries. There are now 98,096 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases, 160 were found in correctional facilities. Tens of thousands of inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest wave.

More information and provincial totals will be released this afternoon.

