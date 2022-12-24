https://youtu.be/ZvzScwzVfhU

Join Natty Warisa and Jay at the world’s first Thai carnival theme park, Carnival Magic.

By the same creators as Phuket Fantasea, Carnival Magic is a night time theme park unlike no other. Carnival Magic is the crowning jewel in nighttime entertainment on the resort island of Phuket.

Spanning over 40 acres and awash with dazzling colors and sparkling imagery, Carnival Magic comes to light as the very first Thai Cultural Carnival Park, celebrating the vibrancy and rich cultural heritage found in the many traditional festivals, carnivals and market fairs that abound throughout the Kingdom. Inspired by exotic carnival celebrations from around the world, Carnival Magic presents a breathtaking evening of joyous celebration, regal pageantry and cultural fun unmatched by any other show on earth.

The park is open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 17.30 – 23.30 pm.

