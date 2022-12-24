Thailand
Defying Thai beauty standards ft. Anchilee Scott-Kemmis | Thaiger Podcast Ep. 17
https://youtu.be/NLb_smAHtl4
Meet Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, a Thai-Australian model and Miss Universe Thailand 2021 who defied Thai beauty standards and campaigned for what she believed in. By being a strong advocate for body positivity and diversity with her #RealSizeBeauty social movement, Anchilee became a big source of hope for many Thai women and young girls who have felt pressured by the existing beauty ideals for way too long.
She joins us today on the podcast to discuss her experience, opinions, morals, family bonds, love life, and how she was able to overcome adversity and follow her dreams. This episode is a must-listen for anyone who wants to learn more about the impact of the current beauty standards and the importance of representation.
Let’s get right into today’s podcast with our special guest: Anchilee Scott-Kemmis
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
The World’s First Thai Carnival Theme Park | Carnival Magic
Defying Thai beauty standards ft. Anchilee Scott-Kemmis | Thaiger Podcast Ep. 17
Fireworks cancelled at Pattaya’s New Year event
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
World Cup celebrations too salty for FIFA
Thailand News Today | Thai university student sentenced to prison on royal defamation charges
UN urges Asian countries to save starving Rohingyas adrift at sea
Holiday bus tickets escaping Bangkok close to selling out
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
White rice blamed for Asia’s diabetes epidemic
Huge truck crushes young motorcyclist to death in Chon Buri
Southern Thai woman caught with 70 bizarre animal carcasses
Bangkok tops list of trending Airbnb destinations this year
Malaysia or China? Thai court to decide if Teddy goes home
Village chief survives accidentally shooting himself while driving in central Thailand
Thailand welcomes nearly 11 million tourists this year
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
Largest cylindrical free-standing aquarium in the world bursts
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Best Christmas Movies, Ever!
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy requests weapons systems from Western leaders
Hunger calling at villagers doors amid drought in central Thailand
‘Tis the season of the Grinch
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
-
Crime4 days ago
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
-
Cambodia4 days ago
Trafficking rears ugly head again after group of Thais escapes slavery in Cambodia
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thai wildlife workers rush to aid stressed elephant rescued from smugglers
-
Leisure2 days ago
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
-
Education2 hours ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Best of4 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023