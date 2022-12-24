Connect with us

Thailand

Defying Thai beauty standards ft. Anchilee Scott-Kemmis | Thaiger Podcast Ep. 17

Published

 on 

https://youtu.be/NLb_smAHtl4

Meet Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, a Thai-Australian model and Miss Universe Thailand 2021 who defied Thai beauty standards and campaigned for what she believed in. By being a strong advocate for body positivity and diversity with her #RealSizeBeauty social movement, Anchilee became a big source of hope for many Thai women and young girls who have felt pressured by the existing beauty ideals for way too long.

She joins us today on the podcast to discuss her experience, opinions, morals, family bonds, love life, and how she was able to overcome adversity and follow her dreams. This episode is a must-listen for anyone who wants to learn more about the impact of the current beauty standards and the importance of representation.

Let’s get right into today’s podcast with our special guest: Anchilee Scott-Kemmis

