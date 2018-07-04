Phuket
The ‘Sano-Tik’ collection – Phuket’s unique batik
Phuket has introduced a new, unique style of ‘Batik’ cloth called ‘Sano-Tik’ collection, inspired by the mineral, tin, an important resource in Phuket’s early days.
The project’s opening ceremony was hosted by the Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and Chief of Community Development Office Kittipon Wetchakun. The ceremony was held at Merlin Hotel.
Governor Norrapahat says, “We have introduced a unique style of Batik cloth which has been inspired by Phuket’s tin mining past. The tin mineral is a black colour. The new collection is called ‘Sano-Tik’ Collection. This collection has a black, grey and white under-tone. The makers have used a cloth colouring technique called ‘Mud Yom’ which is to ‘bind’ a cloth before dropping into a colour pot, basically a local version of Batik.”
Khun Kittipon says, “Batik cloth is one of the OTOP products unique to Phuket and the Andaman region which has the potential to generate a lot of income for communities. We are continuing to improve Batik cloth design and quality to make it even more attractive to retail buyers, locals and tourists. This local Batik cloth will make a unique and memorable souvenir.”
- Kritsada Mueanhawong
News
Two arrested with drugs and ammunition in Kathu
Yesterday (July 3) two Thai man were arrested with methamphetamine pills, crystal methamphetamine and bullets at Soi Bang Thong in Kathu.
A team from the Kathu Police arrested Nipon Chuduang. Police seized 1,427 methamphetamine pills and 102 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Police also seized two bullets.
Nopparut has been charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of ammunition.
Police also arrested 35 year old Kraisorn Sriwilai. Kraisorn who has been charged with possession of Category 1 drugs (crystal methamphetamine). They have both been taken to the Kathu Police Station for further questioning and charging over the offences.
PHOTOS: Kathu Police
Phuket
Kathu Culture Street Festival coming July 27-29
The tenth annual Kathu Culture Street Festival will take place July 27-29 and will be held on Wichit Songkhram Road, showcasing the cultural heritage of one of Phuket’s oldest and most vibrant communities.
Vice Governor Snith says, “this is the second time that I have taken part in the Kathu Culture Street Festival. The festival is important to preserve Kathu’s cultures and traditions, as well as to encourage locals and tourists to learn more about the area, it’s history and its contribution to the growth of Phuket.”
“Kathu has a long history of tin mining. The area is an important source of culture in Phuket, due to the diversity of cultures that have been present through the years. Kathy’s community culture has been influenced by Chinese, Indian and Malaysian cultures.”
Kathu Mayor DR Chaianan Suttikun says, “The festival was first held on 2009. Now is has been a decade that we are continuing to preserve this cultural festival.”
“The festival will have local food and handicrafts available, and activities showcasing local lifestyles during Phuket’s tin-mining era on six different stages.”
“The festival will be held on Wichit Songkhram Road from Kathu Municipality offices to Kathu Health Centre.”
Road closures will be in force during the period of the festival with detours marked for passing vehicles.
News
Miss Grand Thailand contestants walk the red carpet in Phuket Town
77 of the Miss Grand Thailand beauty contestants were walking red carpet on Thalang Road in ‘Baba’ costumes yesterday (July 2).
President of the Phuket Red Cross, Sudarat Plodthong, welcomed the 77 beauty contestants from around Thailand.
The contestants, resplendent in ‘Baba’ costumes, were walking on a specially laid red carpet along a section of Phuket Town’s Thalang Road. They introduced themselves to spectators along the road side and chatted with onlookers.
Khun Sudarat said a special thank you to the contestants for their beautiful display of ‘Baba’ costumes. for the publicity they’re bringing to Phuket tourism and the reminder of the island’s unique culture.
Tomorrow (July 4) the Miss Grand Thailand contestants are heading to a parade at Patong Beach.
The 77 contestants were at the Phuket stray dog shelter for a clean up day in Thalang on Sunday (July 1).
Raed more HERE.
