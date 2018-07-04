The ‘Sano-Tik’ collection – Phuket’s unique batik

Phuket has introduced a new, unique style of ‘Batik’ cloth called ‘Sano-Tik’ collection, inspired by the mineral, tin, an important resource in Phuket’s early days.

The project’s opening ceremony was hosted by the Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and Chief of Community Development Office Kittipon Wetchakun. The ceremony was held at Merlin Hotel.

Governor Norrapahat says, “We have introduced a unique style of Batik cloth which has been inspired by Phuket’s tin mining past. The tin mineral is a black colour. The new collection is called ‘Sano-Tik’ Collection. This collection has a black, grey and white under-tone. The makers have used a cloth colouring technique called ‘Mud Yom’ which is to ‘bind’ a cloth before dropping into a colour pot, basically a local version of Batik.”

Khun Kittipon says, “Batik cloth is one of the OTOP products unique to Phuket and the Andaman region which has the potential to generate a lot of income for communities. We are continuing to improve Batik cloth design and quality to make it even more attractive to retail buyers, locals and tourists. This local Batik cloth will make a unique and memorable souvenir.”