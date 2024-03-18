Thai Teen surrenders, confesses to Phuket petrol station murder

The teenager suspected of murdering another Thai man at a Phuket petrol station voluntarily surrendered to the Cherng Talay Police Station yesterday. Kiattisak “Gus” Thawornphon was immediately apprehended and questioned by the police. The 18 year old was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Phuket Provincial Court for the alleged murder of 21 year old Teerapat Suksrimuang, who resided in Pa Khlok.

Teerapat was shot at a Caltex petrol station on the Baan Don-Cherng Talay Road in Baan Pasak, just after 10pm on a Friday. Despite being quickly transported to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Gus has since allegedly confessed to the shooting, providing police officers with the location of the gun and a Honda Scoopy motorbike used in the attack. Both items were found abandoned in the Layan area.

Currently, Gus remains in police custody at the Cherng Talay Police Station. The police have yet to disclose any motive for the shooting. The incident took place on a Friday night, and the arrest was made two days later, marking a swift response from the local law enforcement authorities. The quick recovery of the weapon and getaway vehicle also aided in the investigation.

This shocking event highlights the issue of youth involvement in severe crimes and the need for ongoing efforts in crime prevention and youth rehabilitation. The community is waiting for more information from the police, including the motive behind the shooting, the relationship between the two individuals, and the circumstances leading up to the tragic incident.

Gus’s confession is a critical step towards justice for Teerapat. It will help provide closure to the victim’s family and allow the community to understand the circumstances that led to this grave incident. The police’s quick action and Kiattisak’s surrender are significant developments in the case, which is being closely watched by the local community, said a source close to the investigation.

“In situations like these, every piece of information is critical.

“The recovery of the gun and the motorbike, and the suspect’s confession, are all crucial pieces of the puzzle. We hope to provide the victim’s family and the community with the answers they deserve as soon as possible.”

Picture of the murder weapon courtesy of Phuket news