Swiss driver faces charges after motorcyclist dies in Rawai | The Thaiger

Phuket

Swiss driver faces charges after motorcyclist dies in Rawai

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 hours ago

on

A motorbike driver has died after colliding into the side of a sedan whose driver was a Swiss man in Rawai over the weekend. The Swiss driver is facing charges.

Chalong Police were notified of the incident on Wiset Road in Rawai opposite the Macro Store, just south of the Chalong Underpass, on Saturday afternoon.

Police and emergency responders arrived to find the damaged motorbike on the road. Nearby the found 38 year old Sathit Soythong who had sustained a serious injury. He was taken to Chalong Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nearby they found a red BMW sedan whose driver was 71 year old Swiss man Juerg Christian Schwendener.

Witness told police that the motorbike driver was heading to Rawai. The BMW driver is alleged to have driven into the path of the motorbike, the motorbike collided into the side of the sedan.

Schwendener was taken to police station and is facing legal action whilst the investigation continues.

