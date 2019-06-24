Swiss driver faces charges after motorcyclist dies in Rawai | The Thaiger

Phuket
Swiss driver faces charges after motorcyclist dies in Rawai
A motorbike driver has died after colliding into the side of a sedan whose driver was a Swiss man in Rawai over the weekend. The Swiss driver is facing charges.
Chalong Police were notified of the incident on Wiset Road in Rawai opposite the Macro Store, just south of the Chalong Underpass, on Saturday afternoon.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find the damaged motorbike on the road. Nearby the found 38 year old Sathit Soythong who had sustained a serious injury. He was taken to Chalong Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Nearby they found a red BMW sedan whose driver was 71 year old Swiss man Juerg Christian Schwendener.
Witness told police that the motorbike driver was heading to Rawai. The BMW driver is alleged to have driven into the path of the motorbike, the motorbike collided into the side of the sedan.
Schwendener was taken to police station and is facing legal action whilst the investigation continues.
Krabi
Weather warning for Thailand’s southern provinces
Thailand’s wet-season is forecast to be ‘wet’ in the south for the next few days. The Thai Meteorological Department has issued its 3rd consecutive weather warning in the past 24 hours to alert residents of heavy rain in the Southern provinces, strong winds and high seas.
In the latest warning issued this morning at 6am, the TMD reported that, until June 27, the strong southwest monsoon will prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.
“Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely in the East and South. People in the South should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods.”
“Strong winds and 2-3 metre waves are likely in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should remain ashore until June 29.”
The affected areas listed in the warning are:
June 24 and 25…
Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the east and Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat in the east coast to face isolated heavy rain, and Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the west coast to face isolated heavy to very heavy rain.
June 26 and 27…
Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the east, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat in the east coast, and Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the west coast will be covered with isolated heavy rain.
Bangkok will be cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain during the forecast period. Minimum temperature 28°C. Maximum temperature 39°C.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Patong
Two Patong Tuk Tuk drivers surrender after a shooting in Patong, Phuket
Two Tuk Tuk drivers have surrendered after a Patong entertainment staff member was shot and killed early yesterday. Patong police were notified of the incident at 4am Sunday morning in Soi Patong Tower off Taweewong Road (the beach road).
Police and emergency responders arrived to find the body of a man who was identified as 45 year old Panya Kingjampa, a staff member at an entertainment venue. Blood was found on the ground where his body was laying. His body was taken to Patong Hospital. Doctors found bullets in his stomach during the examination.
Last evening two suspects surrendered themselves at the Patong Police Station handing in a handgun at the time. They are facing charges of assault eventuating in death.
The suspects have allegedly told police that they tried to stop Mr Panya from trying to steal property from a tourist. More information when it comes to hand.
Phuket
Phuket’s perfect plane-spotting selfie
Mai Khao Beach, any day day of the year. People are assembling, not to swim, but to take photos of planes taking off from the Phuket International Airport. Every 5-10 minutes planes will come and go making Mai Khao Beach one of Asia’s top plane spotting locations. For now, you can still capture your special moment with a plane, taking off or landing on Phuket’s northern coast.
One end of the Phuket Airport runway is just metres away from the beach making it a perfect spot for a plane-selfie. Alongside the hordes of amateurs with their mobile phones are the pros who bring much more sophisticated gear to capture the ‘moment’. There’s also always plenty of aviation geeks – plane spotters – who will fuss over the model of plane, the aircraft’s history, and enjoy soaking in the smell of aviation fuel.
So far this year, up to June 20, 116,485 flights have landed or taken off at the island’s only international airport. Mai Khao Beach is one of a handful of places in the world where you can get relatively up close and personal with a flying plane.
With a plane like a Boeing 747-400, requiring the full length of the runway, the jumbos touch down right at the start of the runway, or take off very close to the beach (depending on the time of the year), providing a spectacular photo indeed. Thai Airways still has daily flights from Bangkok to Phuket using the massive 747-400 aircraft.
Other destinations where you can get ‘that photo’ include St. Maarten in the Caribbean, and Skiathos in Greece.
“Me and an Air France A340” – St. Maarten in the Caribbean
But aviation and Phuket Airport officials have been increasingly skittish in recent years even though there’s been no major incidents, and are making moves to restrict access to northern end of Mai Khao Beach.
Whilst being a potential security issue, the Airport acknowledges that the land is managed by the Sirinath National Park and doesn’t have the power to close off access to the beach. Informal meetings between Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, Airport and national park officials haven’t reached a long-tern solution at this stage.
Earlier this year some British tabloids completely misrepresented a Thai official’s comments, taking them out of context and posting the headline…
Read the story about the highly exaggerated news HERE.
The absurd stories stemmed from a misunderstanding of a local news report that touched on separate punishable issues relating to drones and other acts that could distract pilots and linking them to the ‘selfie’ issue.
At this stage CAAT says that security at all Thai airports must be up to international standards.
“We are thinking about cordoning off the area or keeping tourists further away from the airport. The exact action is yet to be finalised.”
“Taking photos of the runway or planes taking off from runway is not technically illegal, but there is a grey area in which we have to consider if those photos are intended to harm airport security, that could be illegal.”
For now the beach remains open and, if you want that ‘perfect’ plane selfie, The Thaiger has some guidelines HERE.
One trick, is that you’ll get a better result during high season (December to April) when the winds are coming from the east and northeast and planes land from the Andaman Sea end towards Thepkasattri Road. You’re more likely to get that low-flying-landing-plane shot at this time.
