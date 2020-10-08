Special Tourist Visa flight postponed, National Security Council confirms | The Thaiger

Phuket
Special Tourist Visa flight postponed, National Security Council confirms
After much confusion about when the group of Chinese tourists will arrive in Phuket, the secretary general of Thailand’s National Security Council confirmed that today’s flight has been deferred to October 25.
Officials decided to postpone the flight and reschedule it after Phuket’s Vegetarian Festival is finished. The annual spectacle is known to draw large crowds. The council’s secretary general Natthapon Nakpanich says waiting until the festival is over to fly in the foreigners is in the interest of Thai tourists who might be wary about travelling to Phuket because of Covid-19 fears.
The details of when, or even if, Thailand was restarting tourism, drew a lot of interest from people eager to know more information about the new Special Tourist Visa. But the drama, miscommunication and flip-flopping about arrangements on the arrival of the first charter flight under the new visa, has caused a massive loss of confidence in Thailand’s ability to kick-start its vital tourism industry.
In the past 2 days, details about the number of tourists, the preparations, confirmed flights, precise arrangements, have all been floated by various government departments. The Phuket Governor, Thai Public Health Minister, Tourist Authority of Thailand Governor and Phuket Airport officials all made contradictory statements about the issue.
The group of 150 tourists travelling from Guangzhou, China would have been the first international tourists after a 6 month ban that was in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in April. Other groups from China and Scandinavian countries on the Special Tourist Visa are expected to arrive in the next month or so.
The new long stay visa scheme, which allows a 90 day stay that can be renewed twice, adding up to 9 months, is aimed at bringing in international tourists to help boost the economy. Phuket especially has been battered by the lack of international tourists as many businesses on the island province heavily relied on the travellers for income.
SOURCE: Facebook: National News Bureau of Thailand
The first group of 150 tourists from Guangzhou of China scheduled to travel by chartered flight to Phuket International…
Posted by NNT- National News Bureau of Thailand on Thursday, 8 October 2020
Phuket
Covid-19 testing units ready for tourists at Phuket International Airport
Covid-19 mobile testing units are now stationed at the Phuket International Airport, ready to test foreign tourists, but there’s been some confusion exactly when they will arrive. Foreign tourists on the Special Tourist Visa were set to fly in from Guangzhou, China and arrive in Phuket today, then the Phuket governor said the trip is postponed, and then the Thai Health Minister said the travellers are still arriving today.
Officials from the Ministry of Public Health were at the Phuket airport yesterday and handed over 3 Covid-19 testing unit trucks. The mobile test labs are intended to collect samples test foreign tourists for the virus when they arrive (whenever that is), according to the director of the ministry’s Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention in Bangkok, Anek Mungaomklang.
“The trucks can be used to collect test samples and go to conduct tests in other areas quickly. It will also reduce tourists’ time waiting for test results at the airport.”
Medical staff use glove attachments on the lab window to conduct the tests without coming in contact with the tourists. A microphone in the van allows them to communicate with those outside.
Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said during a video broadcast yesterday that he asked for the trip to be delayed because many locals fear the tourists could cause a second wave of Covid-19 infections. Anek says tourists will be Covid-19 free and 100% safe before leaving their alternative state quarantine hotels.
“Local people can count on our quality lab system for sure.”
He says the ministry is responsible for putting measures in place to prevent another outbreak.
“For local government, they have to well prepare alternative local quarantine venues and others to avoid problems from having tourists in Phuket.”
SOURCE: Phuket News
ภูเก็ตรองอธิบดีกรมควบคุมโรค เผยประสิทธิภาพระบบแล็บตรวจโควิด-19 ท่าอากาศยานภูเก็ต มีความพร้อม 100 เปอร์เซ็นต์…
Posted by ปชส. จังหวัดภูเก็ต on Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Visa
First batch of Special Tourist Visa arrivals for Phuket ‘postponed’, no refunds
If you were a traveller, trying to get accurate information about how and when you could return to Thailand, you’d be rightfully confused. So are we. Now it emerges that the arrival of the first Special Tourist Visa travellers, headed for Phuket, has been postponed at least until the end of the month. Scheduled charter flights for Scandinavian and Chinese travellers have been pushed forward to at least the end of October. Then again, the Thai Health Minister has said that the first plane is, indeed, arriving today.
The Thai government first proposed, then confirmed, details about a new, highly regulated Special Tourist Visa, the STV. Then it was announced that the first ‘batch’ of STV tourists would arrive from Scandinavian countries and China in October and November, in Phuket. Then the Phuket Governor announced that he hadn’t been formally told about the arrangements and that he’d “read it in the local media”. That was followed up by an announcement that the first arrivals would be delayed until after the end of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival, October 25.
Just as the first passengers were scheduled to arrive, the arrival dates have been shuffled forward again as, according to local Phuket tourism officials, “preparation for receiving foreign travellers are not complete”.
But just to add further confusion, the Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, contradicted that information yesterday afternoon and said that a plane of Chinese tourists were still due to arrive by a special charter flight to Phuket today. Phuket airport officials have also said they’re 100% ready with hundreds of trained personnel “to ensure that the plane of an estimated 150 Chinese Nationals from Guangzhou are safely processed”.
The number of tourists, the preparations, confirmed flights, precise arrangements – all up in the air. The Phuket Governor, Thai Public Health Minister, TAT Governor and Phuket Airport officials are all saying different things.
The first group of 300 (or only 150?) Chinese tourists and businessmen from Guangzhou, scheduled to arrive on the southern island today, will not permitted to travel. It’s been reported in Khaosod English that the Thai government won’t offer them refunds for accommodation, insurance, flights, along with any other costs they had incurred so far to obtain their STVs
Yuthasak Supasorn, the TAT governor, says the arrangements for their travel should be treated as a postponement, not a cancellation.
“…there’s no need for those refunds, because their trip is not cancelled, it’s just delayed.”
Little has been published about the impending, now delayed, travellers… where they are travelling, where they are staying, the costs and arrangements of their flights, beyond the knowledge that they were flying to Phuket on a chartered Air Asia flight. But Yuthasak expressed his confidence that the STV “will be implemented later this month” when all the necessary measures and procedures are put in place.
Another batch of Scandinavian travellers was set to arrive on October 21 but that date has now been thrown into doubt by the Phuket Governor’s announcement on Tuesday that the island should wait until after the Vegetarian Festival (which finishes on October 25).
But, again, Yuthasak assured reporters yesterday that would arrive before the end of October “for sure”.
The Special Tourist Visa is the first official attempt at allowing some sort of tourism back into Thailand but comes with a hefty price tag and lots of conditions and regulations. There are also a limited amount of countries from where the travellers are considered “low risk”.
People, who have contacted the US embassy and consulates, for example, are being told that US citizens are not currently being considered for travel under the STV.
Arrivees would need a health certificate, pre-paid arrangements for a mandatory 14 day quarantine, special insurance and can only travel on Thai government-approved charter or private flights. The actual visa only costs 2,000 baht, is valid for 90 days and can renewed, at a cost each time of another 2,000 baht, twice, giving a total of nearly 9 months if required.
Phuket
Special Tourist Visa flight to Phuket delayed, tourists to arrive after the Vegetarian Festival
The country’s first tourists to arrive since April’s border closures are not arriving tomorrow as originally expected. Phuket ‘s governor now says they’ll be arriving after the island’s annual Vegetarian Festival which runs from October 17 to 25. He hasn’t clarified when he requested the delay for foreign tourists to start coming back to Phuket, and he hasn’t confirm exactly when the first tourists are expected, except that it will be after October 25.
The first group of foreigners to arrive on the new Special Tourist Visa were set to fly in from China on a chartered AirAsia flight and arrive at the Phuket International Airport tomorrow. In a video posted on the local government’s Facebook page, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said the decision to delay the flight was due to locals’ fears that the tourists could cause a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
“I have already requested that foreigners arrive after the Vegetarian Festival ends… The decision was made to make people feel more comfortable (with tourists arriving.)”
Many have also been critical of the governor’s decision to allow the the Vegetarian Festival to take place this month. The festival, more known for the acts of self-mutilation than its vegetarian food, will need to follow “new normal” protocols. The “mah songs,” who channel spirits during the event and often practice self-mutilation, will travel in vehicles during the street possessions and crowd control will be enforced. Some of the main ceremonies, as well as acts like fire walking, are banned.
“Many Thais from other provinces will come to the festival, and there were concerns that foreigners coming to watch the festival may bring the virus to Phuket … I thank the Phuket shrines for their efforts to comply with the health protection measures needed. The decision whether or not to hold the festival was reconsidered again and again. It took a long time to think about (whether or not to hold) the Vegetarian Festival this year, but it will go ahead because it is a part of Phuket’s traditions.”
SOURCE: Phuket News
SOURCE: Phuket News
Mike Froment
October 8, 2020 at 4:00 pm
But if these 150 people are in quarantine they wouldn’t be going to the veg festival more to this I think.
Prof. JPD
October 8, 2020 at 4:25 pm
You´re right Mike,…that´s what I thought, too.
Though, there might be exceptions for “investors”?
Ayl
October 8, 2020 at 4:07 pm
Hospitality level 99
Jason
October 8, 2020 at 4:20 pm
I don’t think the Chinese tourists are coming….. First, they have just had their trip deferred by the Thai Government till October 25 (it has already been postponed once). Second they have to do the 14 day quarantine in an ASQ Hotel. Third, if they happen to want to go to the beach, certain beaches are being closed to them. Fourth, many of the businesses are closed and the nightlife is non existent. If 150 people want to call that a holiday……. They may as well stay home.
RR
October 8, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Postponed? Probably it never existed in the first place.
Mike Frenchie
October 8, 2020 at 4:41 pm
The existence of these so called tourists is doubtful. In any case, they are not standard tourists but – most likely – people with apartment/biz in Thailand! Chinese gov. does not allow its citizens to go abroad for ‘tourism’…
Jack Sombra
October 8, 2020 at 5:15 pm
555, If because of festival, why was smaller BKK group also canceled?
EdwardV
October 8, 2020 at 5:43 pm
I’m calling BS on this one. We were already told they would be coming next week instead of the 8th. If so, they would have been in quarantine for the entire festival. The issue about being allowed out for the beach or some type of exception isn’t part of the STV scheme. They were to be stuck in their rooms for the entire 14 days. Something else is going on. it’s probably nothing more than the typical Thai slow multiple layers of bureaucracy not ready to process the group. That said there is no doubt whatsoever now the entire high season will be lost. The powers to be said they wanted about a months worth of data and another 30 days to review it before deciding whether or not to adjust the quarantine period. Seeing how the first group isn’t showing up until almost November, and airlines and tourists needing time to plan high season is over. Maybe that was the plan all along?