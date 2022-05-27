Phuket
Soi Dog Foundation and DNP rescues monkey chained up for 2 years in Phuket
Sandy the macaque, a former working monkey, has been given a fresh start in life after a heartbreaking two years of being chained up to a cage in Rawai subdistrict, Phuket. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Sandy worked in an elephant camp. The camp closed down over two years ago, and Sandy was chained up ever since, until today.
Two expats, Penny and Barbara, live down the street from where Sandy was kept and were concerned about her wellbeing. The women contacted the authorities who said they couldn’t help, because Sandy was listed as a working monkey.
Sandy’s owner told the women he was willing to give up the monkey, because he would soon move out of his property and couldn’t take Sandy with him. If no one could take Sandy on, he would have to release her into the jungle, he said. Given Sandy’s history, Penny and Barbara doubted Sandy would survive in the jungle. The owner said he was leaving in just one week, so Penny and Barbara contacted everyone they could think of to find Sandy a new home in such a short time.
Today, Sandy was taken in by Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation’s office in Phang Nga province, with the help of Phuket’s Soi Dog Foundation. The DNP will care for Sandy going forward and give her a much happier and healthier life.
Penny told the Thaiger…
“Good news. The DNP in Phang Nga has taken Sandy and will look after her. I wanted to give a huge thank you to the Soi Dog Foundation who helped me in setting all of this up. Without their help it wouldn’t have happened so quickly and easily… Her chain and metal collar have been removed and she will be in a much better place. I will miss her but my heart is so happy that she will thrive now and not wither.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
The WHO insist monkeypox is not “a gay disease’
Soi Dog Foundation and DNP rescues monkey chained up for 2 years in Phuket
Student hit by motorbike on zebra crossing in front of school in Trang
Regents International School Pattaya – the only school in Thailand to offer IBDP and A Level programme
Phuket thief steals 1,000 baht from elderly woman
Burmese authorities confiscate OnlyFans star’s passport, cancels trip to Bangkok
Gambling suspects arrested at northeast Thailand resort
23 things to look out for when viewing a property in Thailand
5 Weird cafes to visit in Bangkok 2022
Japan provides the key to open Thai EV door
Police pickup crashes into motorbike, one teenager dead and another seriously injured
Restaurant in northern Thailand promises to sell 3 baht noodles despite inflation
Former South Korean navy member under fire for fighting in Ukraine
“Mega rich” Bangkok father and daughter in arrested in Bahrain trafficking case
Thailand and Malaysia strengthen bilateral ties in bid to quell insurgency
Murder-suicide in north east Thailand
5 countries’ representatives walk out when Russian official speaks in Bangkok
Thai woman fined 54,000 baht at airport after entering country with designer brands
Thailand Pass remains, at least until the end of June
Thailand tourism authorities expect 1 million arrivals per month starting June
Changes to Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions to take effect June 1
The best private villas to rent in Bangkok for 2022
Thailand’s biggest new attraction “Andamanda” opens in Phuket
Alcohol ban in Pattaya and Bangkok from 6pm Saturday
Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension extended by 2 months
Thailand introduces strict screening for arrivals from countries with monkeypox
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
Alcohol ban in Pattaya and Bangkok today until 6pm
“I still love her:” Laos woman marries Thai man then runs away with the dowry
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
UPDATE: GoFundMe page for victim of Pattaya gym assault – VIDEO
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Education2 days ago
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
- Press Room2 days ago
Thailand Covid insurance for Thailand Pass
- Events3 days ago
“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way
- Business3 days ago
Thailand’s biggest new attraction “Andamanda” opens in Phuket
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand introduces strict screening for arrivals from countries with monkeypox
- South1 day ago
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
- Thailand4 days ago
“I still love her:” Laos woman marries Thai man then runs away with the dowry
- Central Thailand1 day ago
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand