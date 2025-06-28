Thai PM promotes peace amid Hun Sen’s provocative claims

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has responded with a forgiving message following provocative remarks made by Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen during a recent livestream, amid escalating tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

Neither the 38 year old Thai PM nor her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, have issued a formal response to Hun Sen’s comments. Instead, Paetongtarn shared a reflective teaching from the late Mae Chee Sansanee Sthirasuta, a revered Thai Buddhist nun, on Instagram, emphasising forgiveness.

“Forgive. If you have the opportunity to do so … then please do. Whether they are aware of your forgiveness or not, the lightness, clarity, and ease already arise within your own heart,” she wrote.

The message was interpreted as a composed response, promoting peace amid the rising rhetoric, and was shared concurrently with Hun Sen’s live broadcast. During this broadcast, Hun Sen alleged that Thaksin was not genuinely ill during his February 2024 visit to Cambodia, suggesting that medical devices were used merely for photographs.

“I flew to Bangkok to visit Thaksin. He was not ill at all,” Hun Sen said. “But when it came time to take photos, he asked for props— a neck brace, an arm brace —to appear unwell. As soon as the photos were done, he removed them and went to dine. That’s not illness, that’s theatre. Thai people already have suspicions. I’m only confirming what many have thought, because both Thaksin and his daughter, Paetongtarn, are acting in bad faith.”

Hun Sen further claimed that Paetongtarn was aware of her father’s condition and participated in deceiving the Constitutional Court. He mentioned that Phnom Penh governor Khuong Sreng, along with several Thais present at the time, could serve as witnesses.

Hun Sen also stated that his 30-year friendship with Thaksin had ended due to actions taken by the Thai premier and accused her of making disparaging comments, which he claimed had effectively terminated their personal and political relationship.

The Thai government has not officially responded to these allegations, but officials have highlighted the importance of diplomacy, restraint, and maintaining peaceful bilateral relations with Cambodia, especially in light of recent border tensions.

Hun Sen also expressed that Thailand owes him a debt of gratitude for previously sheltering members of the Shinawatra family. “You must understand that Cambodia is not unintelligent; we know your politics well,” he said, directly addressing Thailand’s leadership.

He further stated that he would provide more details in the days to come, hinting at past discussions about removing Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul from his positions as deputy prime minister and interior minister, suggesting a potential betrayal.

Hun Sen warned Paetongtarn of the consequences of acting against Anutin and threatened to reveal details of his conversations with the Shinawatra family.

Addressing Thaksin, he said, “Take good care of your daughter. Your child is a prime minister, but so is mine,” referring to his son Hun Manet. He added, “Don’t misunderstand who I am. I do not owe a debt to Thailand; that is a matter between states. It is your people that owe me a debt of gratitude.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai commented yesterday, June 27, that he paid little attention to Hun Sen’s remarks, noting that Hun Sen often makes inconsistent statements. He accused Hun Sen of engaging in information and psychological warfare to undermine the credibility of the Thai government, reported Bangkok Post.