Explicit surfboard sex video off Karon beach sparks heated debate

A widely shared video of two foreigners engaging in sexual activity on a surfboard off Karon Beach in Phuket has sparked intense debate online. The footage, which was shared on the Facebook page of Hot Jung Phuket, has already received over 13,000 reactions and almost 2,000 comments since it was posted yesterday evening.

The video elicited a variety of responses from the online community. While many initial comments humorously addressed the couple’s public display, others expressed stern disapproval of their actions. One comment was particularly biting.

“Foreign men, women don’t care about anyone. If you’re not interested in public places, in the middle of the sea, Karon Beach, go for it. It’s hot, you’ll get the first scoop!”

“Come visit Thailand and have money to do whatever you want to do.”

However, not everyone was scandalised by the couple’s actions. One individual pointed out that the couple wasn’t causing any harm.

“Not causing anyone any trouble, just pure happiness.”

Interestingly, one commentator highlighted the effort taken by the person recording the video to capture the couple’s actions, which were taking place far from the shore. As they pointed out, the videographer had to zoom, and zoom, and zoom to get a clear shot of the couple.

Despite the heated online discussion, local authorities and the police have so far refrained from commenting on the incident. As the debate continues to simmer online, it remains to be seen whether any official action will be taken in response to the controversial video or not.

