Private sector proposes southern economic plan to mobile Cabinet

Phang Nga
PHOTO: Emulating the French Riviera, but with better beaches.
“The Andaman Riviera”? Emulating the famous French Riviera coast is part of a plan to promote the Andaman coastline, which includes Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket as the star attractions and wrapping up other southern provinces into the new tourist precinct – just a part of recommendations to the mobile cabinet sitting in southern provinces today and tomorrow.
The private sector, in 11 southern provinces, is pushing the for the implementation of the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) project which includes a combined investment projection of 200 billion baht, including 7 projects worth 8 billion baht for the Chumpon province alone.
PM Prayut and the mobile Cabinet are meeting in Chumporn until tomorrow as part of a general promotion to woo ‘southerners’ in the lead-up to next year’s elections.
Mr Supong Uah-aree, present of Chumporn Chamber of Commerce, disclosed that the seven projects for Chumporn include a multi-purpose seaport, road and rail track projects connecting Chumporn with Ranong which will link up with the BIMSTEC economic grouping, flood prevention project, anti-crime project with the installation of CCTV system throughout the province and a motorway from the central region to Chumporn as well as a reservoir project at Tha Sae.
However, the Tha Sae reservoir project has already been withdrawn due to resistance from the dam opponents who recently met with the provincial governor to voice their objection to the project, said Mr Kitti Kittichomthawat, president of the Industrial Council of Chumporn.
The Government is wary of problems in the south, tacit supporters of the military government, including dropping rubber prices and the safety woes associated with Chinese tourism in places like Phuket and Krabi.
Phang Nga
A 250 kilogram dugong, found dead off Phang Nga over the weekend, has been brought to Phuket for further examination.
Officials from the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) were notified on Sunday that the body of the dugong was found by local fishermen in Phang Nga.
The dugong has been brought back to Phuket for a full autopsy. It was a mature male measuring 246 centimetres long (2.46 metres) and weight 250 kilograms. Its body had already started to decompose.
An autopsy has been conducted immediately after it arrived at the PMBC. They say that initial investigations cannot clearly determine the cause of death as the creature’s organs have started to rot.
However it is believed that the dugong died quite suddenly as food was still found in its digestive system. A large bruise, measuring 25 centimetres, was found on its skin. The dugong’s DNA is yet to be tested.
Krabi
As the cancellations of accommodation and tour bookings from Chinese tourists continue to rack up, local tourism operators are urging the Government to be pro-active in trying to restore confidence.
Vichit Prakobkosol, the President of the Association of Thai Travel Agents is calling for the Thai government to waive visa fees in a bid to lure back the Chinese tourists.
The association is reporting that many Chinese tourists have already cancelled plans to visit Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga and Koh Samui following the July 6 sinking of ‘Phoenix’ where 47 Chinese passengers drowned.
He says that the cancellations are already substantial for the period July to September and has already impacted the tourism business in the Andaman region which could result in long-term damage to the reputation.
Visit says that the visa fee exemption should buffered as soon as possible adding that there were plenty of other alternatives for Chinese tourists who will choose to visit other locations instead.
Currently a visa to visit Thailand costs around 1,000 baht per tourist for a Chinese citizen.
The Thai Tourism and Sports ministry reports that almost 10 million Chinese visited Thailand in 2017 – 3 million to Phuket, alone.
Vichit recommends using the visa-free lure for at least six months as the island’s tourism business works to re-establish confidence with the lucrative Chinese tourism market.
News
Four people have been arrested with more than 200,000 methamphetamine tablets.
Two suspects are 46 year old Praiwan Jantarod and a man name only as ‘Dam’, aged 18 year old. Both are from Phang Nga. Police seized 39 methamphetamine pills.
The Phang Nga Provincial Police Commander Col Eakkawut Sanaepohn says, “after we arrested those two suspects we continued the investigation. This led to two more suspects being arrested – a 25 year old man Issaduerae Buetoe from Pattani and a woman, 23 year old Nannapat Sama.”
“They were found with 200,000 meth pills inside a pick-up truck. They have been taken to Phang Nga City Police Station for further questioning.”
”Prawn, who had been arrested on June 27, told us that he bought methamphetamine pills from his network for 20,000-40,000 baht times. He has bought about three times so far. Drugs are delivered via car.”
“Issaduerae and Nannapat told us they were hired by a man name ‘Abdullah’ to transfer 260,000 methamphetamine pills from Songkhla to Thung Song in Nakhon Sri Thamaarat. They have already delivered 60,000 methamphetamine pills to Thung Song. the rest will be delivered to Phang Nga.
“They say they’ve also been hired to transfer drugs to Hat Yai in Songkhla, and Pattalung many times. Each time they claim they are paid 30,000 – 50,000 baht.”
