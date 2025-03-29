Pickup truck crashes into Phuket monument, blocking traffic

Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 29, 2025
Pickup truck crashes into Phuket monument, blocking traffic
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A pickup truck driver caused chaos on the roads of Phuket early yesterday morning after crashing into the Heroines Monument, leaving traffic at a standstill.

At 12.54am on March 28, Thalang Police were alerted to the incident and rushed to the scene, along with rescue workers from the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation.

Arriving at the scene, officers found the Toyota pickup on its side, blocking the road. The truck, registered in Phuket, had slammed into the barrier surrounding the monument, leaving visible damage.

The driver, 51 year old Phongsak Promma, had sustained a minor head injury but refused to be hospitalised. Emergency workers tended to him at the scene, administering first aid before arranging for a salvage truck to remove the vehicle and clear the wreckage.

The collision left the Heroines Monument’s protective barrier damaged, with officials now assessing the full extent of the damage. Traffic was temporarily blocked as crews worked to clear the wreckage.

“Police are investigating the cause of the accident,” a spokesperson for Thalang Police said, though no further details have been disclosed as of yet.

Phuket police are working to ensure that the crash site is cleared as soon as possible to minimise disruptions, but it’s unclear at this stage whether further action will be taken against the driver, reported Phuket News.

This incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of early-morning driving in Phuket, with many wondering what led to the crash in the first place.

In similar news, a routine midday drive turned tragic when a sedan lost control and collided head-on with an oncoming pickup truck in Loei province, leaving one woman dead and two men critically injured.

The horrific crash occurred at 12.50pm on March 27 along Highway 210 in Erawan district, directly opposite Phain In Plang Witthaya School. Emergency responders from Erawan Hospital, local rescue units, and volunteers from the Sawang Khiri Tham Foundation rushed to the scene.

