Phuket

Phuket shuts down ATK checkpoints at Bangla Walking Street from tomorrow

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Photo via ชมรมผู้ประกอบการสถานบันเทิงหาดป่าตอง

The ATK checkpoints at the entrance of Bangla Walking Street in Phuket will be shut down from tomorrow onwards, according to the Patong Entertainment Association. The checkpoints have been operating since January this year.

Today, the President of Patong Entertainment Association shared with Thai media that the two ATK checkpoints at the entrance and exit of Bangla Road or Bangla Walking Street will be closed from tomorrow onwards. He said that the checkpoints were operated with support from the association, the Patong Development Foundation, and other state and private departments. He added that it has been operating well since the first day on January 2 this year, and now it is time to stop. We are not exactly sure why right before the Songkran holidays is a good time to stop testing tourists for Covid-19.

The move might be a measure to attract more tourists to party on Phuket’s Bangla Road during the upcoming Songkran Festival. The city still hasn’t given more details about Covid-19 prevention measures during the festival. If the checkpoints at the entrance no longer exist, do tourists still need to get tests at the doors before entering each “restaurant” or not?

SOURCE: Khao Phuket | Dailynews

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-04-11 18:32
    With not the come one come all does anyone want to make a bet that they just might be the big winner for Covid cases at the end of the holidays?
    image
    HighSo
    2022-04-11 19:52
    @Moderation: I request a message with information why my comments here were deleted. It happened many times already, never with any reasonable explanation. You should be ashamed of censoring opinions, just because you personally do not share them.
    image
    HighSo
    2022-04-11 20:01
    1 hour ago, Graham said: Seems Phuket is not part of Thailand anymore and appear to be able to do what they want with zero interference from the idiots in charge. 555
    image
    DFPhuket
    2022-04-11 20:35
    With only a small percentage of people infected with Omicron having a fever, the temperature check was only for show. At the checkpoint, guards did check to see that you were wearing a face mask, but nearly everyone removed them…
    image
    Alavan
    2022-04-11 21:14
    Knowing Bangla with Songkran (I wouldn’t come near it) and the water fighting going on not even one partially dry person in that Soi) I can understand that it is impossible to hold tests.
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
