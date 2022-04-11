Phuket shuts down ATK checkpoints at Bangla Walking Street from tomorrow

The ATK checkpoints at the entrance of Bangla Walking Street in Phuket will be shut down from tomorrow onwards, according to the Patong Entertainment Association. The checkpoints have been operating since January this year.

Today, the President of Patong Entertainment Association shared with Thai media that the two ATK checkpoints at the entrance and exit of Bangla Road or Bangla Walking Street will be closed from tomorrow onwards. He said that the checkpoints were operated with support from the association, the Patong Development Foundation, and other state and private departments. He added that it has been operating well since the first day on January 2 this year, and now it is time to stop. We are not exactly sure why right before the Songkran holidays is a good time to stop testing tourists for Covid-19.

The move might be a measure to attract more tourists to party on Phuket’s Bangla Road during the upcoming Songkran Festival. The city still hasn’t given more details about Covid-19 prevention measures during the festival. If the checkpoints at the entrance no longer exist, do tourists still need to get tests at the doors before entering each “restaurant” or not?

SOURCE: Khao Phuket | Dailynews