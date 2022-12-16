Phuket
Phuket selects 100 youth leaders in latest anti-drug campaign
Phuket is continuing its efforts to fight drug abuse. In the latest anti-drug campaign, officials on the island province yesterday selected 100 youth leaders to participate in activities from December 14-16.
The youth leaders are 13-29 years old. They are participating in the activities as part of their training to help prevent drug issues in their areas. The project is titled ‘Village/Community Network Project Against Drug Abuse.’
The campaign aims to build strong families to help build immunity against drug use in communities. It is being led by Phuket’s governor, along with the Phuket Provincial Defense Committee and other government bodies.
Phuket Vice Governor Anupap said that the Department of Provincial Administration has been assigned to prevent drug use among people of at-risk age. He said…
“The community has become aware of the drug problem, and this aims to reduce and prevent new drug-related cases.”
The latest anti-drug campaign comes as Thai police have been trying a new approach to drugs across the country this year. Part of this approach involves building strong communities.
Last month in South Pattaya, police pushed for rehabilitation over arrests to deal with drug issues in the Thappraya community. The community surrounds the Bali Hai flyover, under which many homeless people and drug users have encamped.
Police said that residents could volunteer to join a drug rehabilitation programme. Police would also randomly check those living on the streets. If people were found to be using drugs, then instead of arresting people, police would help offer them the chance to enrol in the programme.
Police Lieutenant Colonel Thongin Panyanam said, however, that if drug users don’t get clean, they will be arrested if found using drugs again.
In June, Phuket teens were offered cash prizes in a competition for the best anti-drug slogan. The grand prize winner who came up with the best slogan would receive 10,000 baht in cash and a voucher for accommodation and food at Patong Bay Resort Hotel valued at 5,000 baht.
Will Thailand’s new, innovative approaches to drug abuse work? We’ll have to wait and see.
