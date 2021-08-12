Thailand
Phuket murder suspect charged with attempted rape
Yesterday, Phuket police charged Teerawat Thothip, the 27 year old accused of killing a Swiss tourist, with attempted rape.
The commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, Kitrat Phanphet, says there is enough evidence to substantiate an attempted rape charge against Teerawat.
Last Saturday, Teerawat was arrested following the police’s discovery of Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf’s body 2 days prior.
Kitrat says the suspect admitted to sexually assaulting the woman after he saw her by herself at the waterfall. Nicole resisted the assault so Teerawat allegedly drowned her and then covered her body with a plastic sheet. He then took 300 baht from her body and ran away. Kitrat says the autopsy should be finished sometime this week.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
