Phuket
Body found in Phuket of Swiss woman presumed murdered
The body of a 57 year old Swiss woman who arrived in the Phuket Sandbox July 13 was found stashed at the rocky base of a waterfall today, with authorities believing she was raped and murdered. Her body was found about 1 kilometre inside the Ao Yon waterfall area in Wichit, lying face down in the shallow, rocky water. Police believe she has been dead for at least 3 days before her body was discovered.
A 31 year old local found the body around 1:30 pm today and reported it to local police. The 164-centimetre tall woman was dressed in a pink t-shirt and jacket, with a silver-coloured coin on a necklace around her neck. Her jeans and panties were found nearby, along with black Nike shoes and a mobile phone. Her body had been covered with a black sheet and only her feet stuck out above the surface of the water.
Phuket police easily identified the murdered Swiss woman as her passport and ID card were also found at the scene of the crime. Officials have opened a full investigation and are continuing to gather evidence, while her body was transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy.
While Phuket police have not released the identity of the murdered woman to the public, details of her travel have been revealed. She arrived in Phuket on a flight from Singapore on July 13 and was travelling alone according to a source in the immigration police. She had previously been to Phuket in 2019 and had travelled up to Chiang Mai which is where she departed Thailand and travelled to Singapore.
Upon arriving back to Phuket last month, she stayed for 2 weeks at the Dusit Thani Laguna Hotel until July 27 when she moved to the Mooring Resort Hotel. The last known witness to see the murdered woman was around 2 pm on Tuesday when someone confirmed seeing her leaving her Phuket hotel and walking towards the beach. No other details are known at this time.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Body found in Phuket of Swiss woman presumed murdered
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Monarchy supporters claim protesters weaponizing Covid-19
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
5.7% of foreign residents in Thailand have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
Top 5 Diving Schools in Koh Samui
Best Places for Golf in Koh Samui
Child pornography group run by Suphan Buri couple busted
Thailand News Today | Bangkok restrictions extended, record high infections | August 5
Drugs found inside monk’s pillow at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Fairy Sweet Village in Pattaya catches on fire, again
Thursday Covid Update: 20,920 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket’s BigGym allegedly closes 2 branches for good, doesn’t reimburse members
Phuket’s 5 most stunning villas for rent
USA tentatively plans to require all foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Bangkok closure order extended until August 31
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
Koh Samui unaccustomed to Covid-19, many act in dismay
Despite Covid-19 Phuket Sandbox continues at least 2 weeks
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Police nab 600kg heroin drug bust, year’s biggest in Northeast
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
- Bangkok3 days ago
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
- Cambodia2 days ago
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
- Bangkok3 days ago
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
- Crime3 days ago
Teenagers arrested for allegedly running underage prostitution racket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
- Business4 days ago
Thai AirAsia suspends flights, cuts salaries as financial woes continue