Phuket

Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Thai media have reported Phuket police have arrested a suspect in the killing of the Swiss tourist, 57 year old Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf.

A police commander was speaking to the media and exclaimed “Good news” and told attending media that the case was “all wrapped up”. Police say they have arrested a 33 year old Burmese national. They claim they have CCTV footage with the suspect riding a motorcycle on the road close to the waterfall.

Police have also claim that the man had a number of wounds on his body.

Although there are many Burmese living in Phuket, most active workers are currently confined in worker and construction camps and unable to leave their accommodations.

If the early reports of an arrest of a Burmese national are confirmed, then expect some reaction from skeptics and social media pundits who have seen a litany of Burmese workers in Thailand ending up as alleged scapegoats for many crimes committed in Thailand.

Thailand’s national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk flew down to Phuket yesterday to lead the investigation into the case along with detectives from the Crime Suppression Division. The PM also put pressure of local police to “wrap up” the case quickly to avoid long and extensive attention to the case.

Read more about the case and investigation HERE.

 

image

Recent comments:
image
AlexPTY
2021-08-07 14:23
Of cause....
image
Bobfran
2021-08-07 14:25
Wow what a surprise... Only yesterday I made mention on this site that no doubt a Burmese would be named as a suspect....
image
longwood50
2021-08-07 14:26
12 minutes ago, gummy said: Well what a surprise the RTP have fingered a Burmese. Round up the usual suspects.
image
Stardust
2021-08-07 14:29
3 minutes ago, Dedinbed said: Was thinking exactly the same G' .. as soon as you see the headline you just know the word Burmese will appear further down .. And what it is the same invistigation team like in…
image
Zig
2021-08-07 14:32
OH PLEASE!...another Burmese...of course!...does anyone really believe this nonsense?...
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

