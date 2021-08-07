Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer

Thai media have reported Phuket police have arrested a suspect in the killing of the Swiss tourist, 57 year old Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf.

A police commander was speaking to the media and exclaimed “Good news” and told attending media that the case was “all wrapped up”. Police say they have arrested a 33 year old Burmese national. They claim they have CCTV footage with the suspect riding a motorcycle on the road close to the waterfall.

Police have also claim that the man had a number of wounds on his body.

Although there are many Burmese living in Phuket, most active workers are currently confined in worker and construction camps and unable to leave their accommodations.

If the early reports of an arrest of a Burmese national are confirmed, then expect some reaction from skeptics and social media pundits who have seen a litany of Burmese workers in Thailand ending up as alleged scapegoats for many crimes committed in Thailand.

Thailand’s national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk flew down to Phuket yesterday to lead the investigation into the case along with detectives from the Crime Suppression Division. The PM also put pressure of local police to “wrap up” the case quickly to avoid long and extensive attention to the case.

