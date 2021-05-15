Phuket
Phuket may ditch light rail and build smart bus system instead
A proposal to drop the light rail planned for Phuket and replace it with a smart bus system is under an in-depth review as ordered by Phuket Transport Minister. Advocates for the smart bus – automated driverless buses on city streets – say that the project would bring mass transportation to Phuket Island for 15.2 billion baht cheaper than a light rail would.
The analysis was ordered Thursday in a phone meeting to check progress on regional transport projects. The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand has suggested changing the plan in Phuket from light rail to a smart bus system. The MRTA had been dead set on the light rail system but have now launched preliminary research on a driverless bus system.
HERE’S a previous story with more details about how the bus system would work, instead of a light rail.
But critics say the planned light rail system was almost unworkable with its routing not going through the main population centres and its complete avoidance of the tourist areas, was doomed from the start. The 5 years it was expected for construction would have caused major traffic snarls on the main island arteries and then reduced traffic flow on those arteries for the life of the light rail project.
Initial investigations show that an automated rapid transit bus system would shave about 9 months off the construction time and 15.289 billion baht from the budget. Cost-saving measures like precast concrete and launching gantries will further reduce construction expenses.
As a result, the bus system could be run with lower passenger fares than a light rail train would. The project was considering 3 bus fares… local in Phuket Town, local outside of Phuket Town, and transport between towns around the island.
The MRTA and the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning have coordinated with the Expressway Authority in Thailand to consider the smart bus plan and its effect on traffic. Unfortunately, the group is worried that building the smart bus system plan to be ready by 2026 while working on the Patong tunnel project scheduled to open in 2028 would create long-term detrimental traffic jams. They’re considering a postponement to a 2030 launch (the Patong tunnel project has been in ‘planning’ mode for 20 years and will never happen).
The Transportation Minister has requested proposals for 2 different timelines to be delivered within the next 2 weeks, and plans to have the MRTA and EXAT come to Phuket for public hearings after Covid-19.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Phuket
Keeping hopes alive – Feeding the people of Phuket | VIDEO
To make contact with Shaun or his team, go to their Facebook page, follow the progress of the project and contact them if you can help.
https://www.facebook.com/5StarMarinePhuket
After a year of zero foreign tourism, the Thai island of Phuket is now at a critical juncture. There are hundreds of thousands of people, previously employed or sustained from the tourist industry, in urgent need of help. And it isn’t coming from the government.
Sean Stenning from 5 Star Marine, his family and employees, are now at the forefront of a major program to keep the hope alive for thousands of families waiting out the restrictions and border closures that have destroyed their livelihood and chance to feed their families.
The Thaiger sincerely thanks all the people working with Shaun and the One Phuket project.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
English announcement of Phuket policy: no house gatherings
The Public Relations Department of Phuket updated Covid-19 restrictions with an English notice confirming among other things that no house parties or gatherings are allowed in the province. The policy was instated this week and went into effect officially Thursday, posting in English seen below. The new restrictions are in place until at least the end of the month.
The notice comes as the partnership of the PK CD and five governmental organizations working together to implement and enforce the law. PR Phuket is joined by the Official Covid-19 Information Centre Phuket, the Phuket Provincial Office of the Ministry of Health, the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation, and the Phuket Provincial Government.
The new rules are tighter and compliance is stressed, warning that for foreigner disobedience is a violation of the Immigration Act and could lead to deportation and a ban from entering Thailand. It also clarifies some grey areas leaving no room for interpretation by saying directly that no house parties and no friend gatherings are allowed in private homes in Phuket. Get-togethers of people who are not already living together or family members are strictly prohibited.
While the new rules are harsh, some points of confusion still exist, with unclear wording about family members that do not live together, or if any activities at all would permit friends to meet together if they are not eating or drinking. But it might be smart to err on the side of caution as the ban calls for no parties of any kind except for rituals like funerals, weddings, ordinations that are unable to be put off.
The new rules come after 2 British Nationals were each fined 6,000 baht for a gathering of only 6 people that Phuket Police defined as a party. Of course, the proclamation has been met with frustration and controversy, as people debate over Covid-19 safety versus personal freedom. But officials seem determined to enforce the policy, including an ” if you see something, say something” warning with the release urging people to call 191 at any time to report risky behaviour.
The updated policies call for the following to be completely closed:
- Entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke
- Massage except for medical rehab
- All education institutes
- Chicken and fish fighting, and boxing
- Gyms, fitness centers and arenas
- Billiards, pool, and snooker
- Internet cafes
- Tattoo and piercing shops
- Amulet and Buddha statue markets
- Fishing Lagoons
- Scuba, snorkelling, sea excursions or similar travel businesses
- Walking streets
- Nurseries
- Cinemas, amusement parks, and water parks
Activities that are not permitted:
- Groups of 30 people
- Public gathering with alcohol
- No alcohol in restaurants or hotel cafes
- No house parties, no friends gathering at home
- No parties of any kind except ritual ceremonies
- Film crews of more than 50
Businesses conditionally allowed to open:
- Restaurants: 4 people per table max, dine-in until 9 pm
- Department stores: until 9 pm
- Convenience stores, markets, and supermarkets: 4 am to 11 pm
- Outdoor sports: 3 people per team max, until 9 pm
- Driving ranges: no audience allowed
- Beauty salons: no facial treatments, no customers waiting
- Animal care and spas: no customers waiting
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Phuket
Update on Phuket’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign
So far, around 22% of the population in Phuket has been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The island province aims to vaccinate 70% of the population by the end of June to reach “herd immunity”. Officials remain committed to the original plan to reopen to vaccinated foreign travellers by July 1, as ambitious as it sounds given the current situation with cases on the island.
Nationwide, only 645,500 people, which is about 1% of the population in Thailand, have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Here are some updates on Phuket’s immunisation campaign…
- Phuket is set to receive 140,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine next month. Those who are are over 60 years old, and who have registered for the vaccine, will be the first to get injected. The inoculations with the AstraZeneca jab will start on June 7.
- The island province continues to use the Sinovac vaccine in its mass immunisation campaign. Phuket just received 200,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine and will start the next round of injections on May 18. Another 200,000 doses will arrive around the end of the month to be used as a second injection for those injected this month.
- Expats working in tourism-related business or in the education sector in Phuket are allowed to register for a vaccine under the government campaign, according to the Phuket Health Office. Foreigners working for businesses outside of the tourism or hospitality sector will be included in the next phase of vaccinations, a source told Phuket News. Foreigners must have a valid work permit to register for a vaccine.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Covid UPDATE: 3,095 new infections, 17 deaths, provincial totals
Phuket may ditch light rail and build smart bus system instead
CCSA announces mostly positive changes to Covid-19 zone map
Man charged with rape of 36 women in Bangkok area
Keeping hopes alive – Feeding the people of Phuket | VIDEO
Buriram sets deadlines for vaccine sign-up, imposes penalties
506 Covid-19 infections found in Klong Prem Central Prison
English announcement of Phuket policy: no house gatherings
The Boys in Brown go 2-tone khaki – Thailand’s new police uniform on trial
Saturday Covid UPDATE: 3,095 new infections, 17 deaths
Family sues Thai PM, CCSA after Covid-infected relative dies
Thailand News Today | 8 clusters in Bangkok, Phuket party organisers charged | May 14
Market down as good US economy drives interest rate fears
Is Thailand the best country for digital nomads?
Inmates in Thai prisons to get vaccinated against Covid-19 next month
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
Fear over Covid in India has some washing themselves with cow dung
UPDATE: Phuket restrictions and bans extended, new ‘party’ clause added
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
Travel bubble talks to pick back up once Covid-19 is under control
American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
Airlines can face penalties for failure to check passengers’ Certificate of Entry – CAAT
Phuket woman impaled by steel rod in motorbike accident
Thailand Consumer Confidence Index hits record low
Former pageant queen in Myanmar sides with ethnic armies opposing military coup
Tests confirm Sinovac, AstraZeneca effective at stimulating immune response
UPDATE: Chinese rocket debris plunges into Indian Ocean
Police step up border patrols and checkpoints, arresting 49 illegal migrants today
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals
3 organisers of Phuket’s Kolour superspreader event charged
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Best of2 days ago
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Fear over Covid in India has some washing themselves with cow dung
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket restrictions and bans extended, new ‘party’ clause added
- Thailand4 days ago
Airlines can face penalties for failure to check passengers’ Certificate of Entry – CAAT
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket woman impaled by steel rod in motorbike accident
- Myanmar3 days ago
Former pageant queen in Myanmar sides with ethnic armies opposing military coup
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
3 organisers of Phuket’s Kolour superspreader event charged
- Environment2 days ago
Asia holds 99 of the 100 most environmentally at-risk cities