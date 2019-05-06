Phuket lifeguard service warning of strong currents along Phuket beaches | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Phuket Lifeguard Service / Newshawk Phuket

Phuket lifeguards are warning all swimmer at Phuket’s beaches of strong waves and rip currents.

The head of Patong Lifeguard Service Somprasong Sangchart has warned of strong currents, even at Patong beach. Red flags have been set up along the beach.

Meanwhile red flags have also been set up on other beaches as there are some rip current at many of the west coast beaches today whipped up by the 30 kph westerly winds.

The winds are expected be strong for at least the remainder of this week according to the forecast.





