Phuket Immigration officers to visit quarantine hotels to help with visa extensions

Immigration authorities are reportedly visiting each centre, hotel and resort in Phuket approved for Covid-19 isolation and quarantine to assist foreign Covid-19 patients who need to extend their visa, but cannot visit the Immigration Bureau Office because they isolating or receiving medical treatment for the coronavirus.

Yesterday the authorities visit Patong Resort to bring documents for foreign visitors who need to extend their stay in Thailand, can’t travel to the office to process documents due to isolation measures. Since the emergence of the Omicron variant, and the uptick of cases during the New Year holiday, people are advised to strictly follow disease control measures, which include isolating, even when an infection is asymptomatic.

Information about the schedule or the next service stop has not been released yet. For more information, can contact a hotline via 1178 or call 076221905 or Facebook page Phuket immigration.