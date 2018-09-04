Phuket Governor warns of rain and traffic jams

PHOTO: The Phuket PR Office

Following the rain that continued overnight, Phuket Governor, Norrapat Plodthong, is expressing his concerns about more rain and traffic jams across the island today.

Governor Norraphat says, “According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reporting on the South West Coast, until Wednesday (September 5), there is a moderate monsoon affecting the Andaman Sea as well as the whole west coast of southern Thailand”

“The torrential rains with isolated heavy downpours are expected in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Trang and Satun and people in the area should beware of the accumulated rainfall that could possibly cause flash floods.”

“The Andaman Sea could have waves up to 2 meters high together with high winds and rain storms. Boats should be careful when travelling in the open sea.”

“This morning some roads have up to 40 millimetres of water which is causing traffic jams. Road users should be very careful.”

“Local administrative offices are prepared with manpower and rescue equipment 24/7, especially in the risky areas that commonly suffer from floods and landslides. Everybody should keep tuned to the weather forecast updates closely.”

