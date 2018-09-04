Phuket
Phuket Governor warns of rain and traffic jams
PHOTO: The Phuket PR Office
Following the rain that continued overnight, Phuket Governor, Norrapat Plodthong, is expressing his concerns about more rain and traffic jams across the island today.
Governor Norraphat says, “According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reporting on the South West Coast, until Wednesday (September 5), there is a moderate monsoon affecting the Andaman Sea as well as the whole west coast of southern Thailand”
“The torrential rains with isolated heavy downpours are expected in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Trang and Satun and people in the area should beware of the accumulated rainfall that could possibly cause flash floods.”
“The Andaman Sea could have waves up to 2 meters high together with high winds and rain storms. Boats should be careful when travelling in the open sea.”
“This morning some roads have up to 40 millimetres of water which is causing traffic jams. Road users should be very careful.”
“Local administrative offices are prepared with manpower and rescue equipment 24/7, especially in the risky areas that commonly suffer from floods and landslides. Everybody should keep tuned to the weather forecast updates closely.”
Husband and wife tourists pulled out of the Nai Harn surf
At 10.30 am this morning (Tuesday) two Egyptian tourists (husband and wife) were rescued from surf by lifeguards at Naiharn Beach. The male tourist, who was aged over 60 years old, claimed he felt very weak and was taken to the Chalong Hospital for observation. Conditions were very poor for swimming this morning along the west coast of Phuket with the forecast for strong westerly winds, thunder storms and passing rain fronts.
Watch video of the rescue HERE.
Ao Por Pier introduces the use of Flowlow wristbands – Video
Flowlow wristbands have been introduced in Phuket and are currently being used for trips departing Ao Por Pier in Palkok since Saturday (September 1).
Ao Por Pier has introduced Flowlow wristband that includes travel insurance from the Southeast Insurance Company Limited for every visitor who passes the Ao Por Pier from September 1.
From the sign erected at Ao Po Pier...
"When the entrance fee is paid by vi...
Where do you live? Planet Earth or Planet Sloth?
“What’s going on up there?”
“Well Sir… we’re just floating around… we want to sit down sir”
“Enjoy it up there, we’ve got enough to deal with down here, gravity is pulling everyone down”
Let’s face facts.
Planet earth is suffering from The Sloth.
Remember in the movie SEVEN (SE7EN) – starring Brad Pitt & Morgan Freeman and the seven deadly sins. One of those sins was the sloth; Apathetic, lazy arses. ALA’s for short.
Let’s not beat about the bush – Slothville exists right here - right now. We have more deaths from lack of movement and laziness than ever before in the history of the world. ALA’s are everywhere.
Every night we lie down for some ‘well deserved’ shut eye and after six to eight hours we wake up and sit on a toilet. Does anyone jump out of bed in the morning, drop their pants and squat down, ass to grass ...
